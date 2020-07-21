Leading soccer player Mehtab Hussain joins BJP

Kolkata, Jul 21 ( PTI) Famous footballer Mehtab Hussain on Tuesday joined BJP in West Bengal and expressed his desire to serve the country. Mehtab, (34), who had played for leading soccer clubs of the country including East Bengal and Mohun Bagan, was handed over the party flag by West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh at the state headquarters.

Mehtab, who was a midfielder, said he joined politics as he wanted to serve the nation. "I want to serve my country in these trying times, so I decided to join BJP and serve the people of this country," he said.