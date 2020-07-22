Left Menu
Development News Edition

Timberwolves for sale, Garnett interested

I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is. "No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream." The Athletic reported that Garnett's group is preparing a bid to submit to Taylor. Garnett, 44, said in December 2017 that he would like to own part of the team he played for from 1995-2007 and in 2014-15 and 2015-16, but only if Taylor were to sell his stake, after the two had a falling out.

Reuters | Updated: 22-07-2020 04:57 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 04:57 IST
Timberwolves for sale, Garnett interested

The Minnesota Timberwolves are for sale, and franchise icon Kevin Garnett is part of a group of investors looking to buy the team, the Hall of Famer announced Tuesday. Sportico reported owner Glen Taylor had retained the Raine Group to sell the franchise, adding that several parties have bid on the team.

Taylor confirmed to The Athletic that he has received inquiries, including from groups who want to relocate the franchise, which is a nonstarter. "People have inquired who are interested, but they want to move the team," Taylor told The Athletic, adding that the WNBA's Lynx would likely be included in any deal. "They are not a candidate. We've made that very clear. ... Everybody's been told it has to stay in Minnesota."

Taylor, 79, bought the franchise in 1994 for just under $90 million and has sold off a few minority stakes in recent years. Sportico reported he is seeking at least $1.2 billion to sell the team and that a deal could be reached within a month. Forbes pegged the franchise's value at $1.38 billion. Taylor has a net worth of around $3 billion.

Garnett took to Instagram on Tuesday, replying to a post about the potential sale of the Timberwolves, "I'm one of the groups trying. ... LAWD PLSS LET MY GROUP GET THIS." He also wrote on Twitter, "My passion for the Minnesota Timberwolves to be a championship team is well known but I have a deeper affection for the city of Minneapolis. I once again want to see Minneapolis as the diverse and loving community that I know it is.

"No two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream." The Athletic reported that Garnett's group is preparing a bid to submit to Taylor.

Garnett, 44, said in December 2017 that he would like to own part of the team he played for from 1995-2007 and in 2014-15 and 2015-16, but only if Taylor were to sell his stake, after the two had a falling out. According to Garnett, Taylor backed out of an arrangement with former coach Flip Saunders -- in which Garnett would join the team's front office and/or ownership group following retirement -- after Saunders' death in 2015. In April, Garnett told The Athletic, "At this point, I don't want any dealings with Glen Taylor or Taylor Corp. or anything that has to do with him. I'll always have a special place for the city of Minneapolis and the state of Minnesota in my heart. But I don't do business with snakes.

"I don't do business with snake (expletive). I try not to do business with openly snakes or people who are snake-like." However, Garnett took a different stance Tuesday, posting on Instagram, "Regardless of past feelings with Glen, I would love nothing better than to become partners going forward in this great but massive rebuilding of a city (that) I deeply love! Putting the past to the side. Focus on the now."

Garnett was named for enshrinement in the Basketball Hall of Fame this spring, and he'll be officially enshrined when the postponed event happens in 2021. A 15-time All-Star, Garnett earned 10 of those selections while with the Wolves and drew MVP honors after the 2003-04 season. He averaged 19.8 points, 11 rebounds and 4.3 assists during 14 seasons in Minnesota, and 17.8 points, 10 rebounds and 3.7 assists for his career.

Garnett played for the Boston Celtics from 2007-08 to 2012-13, winning his lone championship ring in 2008. He also spent 2013-14 and part of the 2014-15 season with the Brooklyn Nets. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Science News Roundup: Applied Materials takes aim at chip speed bottleneck with new tech; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

Airtel renews pan-India managed services partnership with Ericsson

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Dollar licks wounds as investors fret over U.S. stimulus

The dollar nursed losses against most currencies, undermined by concern that Republicans and Democrats are struggling to reach consensus on the next round of U.S. economic stimulus measures.The euro traded near its strongest level in more t...

Twitter will suspend accounts tweeting about conspiracy theory group QAnon

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it would permanently suspend accounts that violate its policies while tweeting about QAnon, a fringe group that claims deep-state traitors are plotting against President Donald Trump. Twitter, which announced the...

Mainland China reports 14 new coronavirus cases, including nine in Xinjiang

China reported 14 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for July 21, up from 11 cases a day earlier, the health commission said on Wednesday. Of the new infections, nine were in the far western region of Xinjiang, according to a statement b...

NFL-Total of 95 players test positive for COVID-19, union says

Ninety-five National Football League NFL players in total have tested positive for COVID-19, the players union said, with rookies scheduled to report to their teams on Tuesday and training camps opening for all players from July 28.Top play...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020