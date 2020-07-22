Ironman World Championship cancelled

The Ironman World Championship that previously had been rescheduled is now canceled because of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis

It's the first time in the 43-year history of the triathlon event that it won't be run

Ironman had previously announced that the World Championships would be moved from October to Feb. 6, 2021, and that next year would feature two world championship events. The 70.3 World Championships had been scheduled for November in New Zealand and had also been postponed to early 2021.