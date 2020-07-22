Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss soccer league takes congested season to last-day drama

Swiss soccer still faces economic challenges, with clubs relying on match day sales for up to 45% of their pre-pandemic revenue, Schaefer said. Up to 1,000 people can now be in the stadium for league games, with clubs deciding how to allocate tickets to fans.

PTI | Geneva | Updated: 22-07-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 22-07-2020 19:11 IST
Swiss soccer league takes congested season to last-day drama

About 90 minutes before UEFA's midnight deadline on Aug. 3 to enter clubs in the next Champions League, Switzerland will be the last pandemic-delayed European league to complete its 2019-20 season. The Swiss league will have needed all those available days to fulfill its program — after multiple positive tests for COVID-19 at one of its 10 clubs — and maybe even to find a champion.

“We are back on track,” league CEO Claudius Schaefer said Tuesday, acknowledging the congested run-in is not ideal amid criticism from clubs which must play five times in 13 days. “From the sport side, it's really interesting and we have really good matches.” Title contenders Young Boys and St. Gallen kick off at 8:30 p.m. on the final Monday for what could be a decisive match. Defending champion Young Boys leads by two points ahead of its last four games in 12 days. The season was to end on Aug. 2 until the positive tests at Zurich this month forced its home game against Sion to be postponed.

Fitting in that extra game on Tuesday pushed back the last two rounds for all teams to complete a league season that will have taken 54 weeks. "Scandal,” Sion midfielder Pajtim Kasami said of the league on his Twitter account last week.

Faced with a hard deadline from UEFA to enter teams in the next Champions League and Europa League, the Swiss league could not extend its season. “We thought we'd find a way with UEFA but we could not,” Schaefer said of an agreement European soccer officials struck amid the unprecedented disruption.

UEFA's one-year postponement of the European Championship cleared June and July for national leagues to finish their seasons and fulfill broadcasting contracts — a key move to stabilize the soccer economy. In return, UEFA needed August to complete its own men's club competitions by Aug. 23 and know which teams are entering next season's editions. Swiss teams start Aug. 25 in the qualifying rounds.

The situation was complicated in Switzerland by postponing games in February, with 13 rounds left, after a federal ruling to limit mass gatherings. Days later, when UEFA member federations met in Amsterdam, Switzerland took the floor as the first European league to shut down and warned of the looming crisis.

“Due to the coronavirus we are in a situation that could shake, for a part of us, our professional football to its foundations,” said Swiss soccer president Dominique Blanc, who would later test positive for COVID-19. Swiss soccer still faces economic challenges, with clubs relying on match day sales for up to 45% of their pre-pandemic revenue, Schaefer said.

Up to 1,000 people can now be in the stadium for league games, with clubs deciding how to allocate tickets to fans. Schaefer wondered if face masks will be mandatory for fans at future games to help restore confidence.

“Even if we have a vaccine I don't know if you would have 30,000 in the stadium in Bern, or if people are afraid to come,” Schaefer said. So far, public health guidance does not require testing on players who do not show symptoms.

Schaefer said that will be reassessed before next season starts on Sept. 11..

TRENDING

Church of North India acts against Chotanagpur diocese bishop

Virgin River Season 2 synopsis, cast revealed, what latest we know

One Piece Chapter 986 release on Aug 3, Orochi still alive with 7 heads? What more you can see

Is Dakota Johnson bisexual? Chris Martin to propose Jamie Dornan’s onscreen lover with a ring

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

EXPLAINER-What Democrats and Republicans want in the next coronavirus relief package

Republicans and Democrats in Congress aim to pass a fourth coronavirus aid package before the end of the month, but they will have to overcome significant differences.The Democratic-controlled House of Representatives passed a 3.4 trillion ...

U.S. EPA proposing first-ever airplane emissions standards

The Environmental Protection Agency EPA on Wednesday announced it was proposing the first U.S. emissions standards for commercial aircraft. In 2016, the U.N. International Civil Aviation Organization ICAO agreed on global airplane emissions...

Recent clashes initiated by PLA latest examples of 'unacceptable behaviour' of CCP: Pompeo

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said the recent clashes initiated by the Chinese military against India in eastern Ladakh are the latest examples of the unacceptable behaviour of ruling Chinese Communist Party. He also praise...

Ukraine's leader reveals details of talks with hostage-taker

An armed man who took more than a dozen hostages on a long-distance bus in Ukraines western city of Lutsk on Tuesday fulfilled the agreement he had reached with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and released them shortly after Zelenskiy urged U...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020