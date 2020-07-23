Left Menu
The home stadium-less Toronto Blue Jays reportedly have an agreement to play the majority of their scheduled home games in Baltimore at Camden Yards, home of the Orioles, pending approval of state legislators. After Toronto denied its home team permission to play baseball there this season, the Blue Jays appeared to be headed to Pittsburgh, playing at PNC Park when the Pirates are not scheduled to be home.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 21:20 IST
Report: Blue Jays to play in Baltimore, pending state approval

After Toronto denied its home team permission to play baseball there this season, the Blue Jays appeared to be headed to Pittsburgh, playing at PNC Park when the Pirates are not scheduled to be home. But Pennsylvania lawmakers shot down that proposal on Wednesday, extending the Blue Jays' scramble for a place to nest during a most unconventional 2020 regular season.

According to MLB Network, Maryland officials were on board with the Blue Jays playing home games at Camden Yards. Final approval could come Thursday. "We've had some discussions with the Orioles. I don't know the final details of that," Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan told The Associated Press. "Obviously we're watching our numbers very carefully every day. We're concerned about the spikes in other states."

Canadian officials resisted allowing the Blue Jays to play in Toronto this season because of concerns the team would be traveling from the United States, where the coronavirus pandemic has multiple hotspots. Several countries have banned U.S. travelers from entry. The Orioles are on the road Friday -- at Boston -- but the Blue Jays are not scheduled to play a "home game" until July 29.

--Field Level Media

