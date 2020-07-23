Left Menu
Development News Edition

Seattle Kraken unveiled as new NHL team

The team was set to raise a flag at the nearby Space Needle shortly after the announcement. The Kraken colors include four shades of blue -- a dark navy (which the team calls "deep sea blue"), a grayish teal ("boundless") and two brighter blues ("shadow" and "ice") -- along with a bright red as an accent color.

Reuters | Updated: 23-07-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 23-07-2020 22:13 IST
Seattle Kraken unveiled as new NHL team

The Seattle NHL team unveiled its name Thursday morning, christening the Seattle Kraken as the 32nd franchise and revealing their new colors, logo and uniforms. CEO Tod Leiweke helped make the announcement inside Climate Pledge Arena -- which is in the process of being refurbished for the team's debut in the 2021-22 season -- in front of a host of construction workers. The team was set to raise a flag at the nearby Space Needle shortly after the announcement.

The Kraken colors include four shades of blue -- a dark navy (which the team calls "deep sea blue"), a grayish teal ("boundless") and two brighter blues ("shadow" and "ice") -- along with a bright red as an accent color. The primary logo is a brighter blue "S" on a navy background, with a tentacled arm reaching up through the "S" and a red eye tucked in the upper curve. The secondary logo combines an anchor shape with the Space Needle.

The team unveiled two uniforms, one navy and one white, with the "S" logo featured on the chest, the anchor logo on the shoulders and a series of blue stripes on the sleeves and above the waist. Leiweke said the Kraken name was the overwhelming favorite among fans, among more than 1,000 names submitted via surveys. The team's online store was overloaded with traffic shortly after the announcement.

"It's a very unique and unusual name in sports, because almost all sport franchises end with an 'S,'" part-owner Andy Jassy told ESPN. "There are a lot of obvious connections to Seattle -- part because of our maritime history; part of because we have so much water around us -- but there is longtime folklore in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest of this mystical Kraken creature that lives just below the surface of the sea, which really captivated people for many years. "That mystique, that intensity, and that power that people have long talked about with the Kraken is what we expect our NHL team to play with."

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

Rewinding Bae Suzy & Lee min-ho’s love – Both celebs’ agencies confirmed relationship

Alembic Pharma Q1 profit jumps over 2-folds to Rs 301.46 cr

Pak sympathiser Tony Ashai lives in comfort, wants Kashmiri youth to ruin their lives

Sex Education Season 3 release possible in April 2021, updates on cast, plot & other details

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street drops on mixed earnings, jobless claims data

Wall Street retreated on Thursday as mixed earnings, a surprise increase in U.S. jobless claims and Washingtons tug-of-war over stimulus measures fed risk aversion among investors. The sell-off steepened after Axios reported that Apple face...

Mike Tyson all set to make boxing comeback on September 12

Legendary boxer Mike Tyson is all set to return to the ring as he will fight against Roy Jones Jr in an exhibition bout on September 12. Tyson, who turned 54 last month, announced his comeback on his official Twitter handle.I. AM. BACK. leg...

Good vibrations? COVID quiet time soothes Earth's seismic shakes

COVID-19 lockdowns worldwide led to the longest and most pronounced reduction in human-linked seismic vibrations ever recorded, sharpening scientists ability to hear earths natural signals and detect earthquakes, a study found on Thursday. ...

Punjab Health Minister urges NHM workers not go on strike

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu on Thursday urged National Health Mission NHM staff to withdraw their decision of conducting a strike or taking a mass casual leave. It has been reported that the staff working under National Health...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020