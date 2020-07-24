S Korea baseball, soccer fans to return to games

South Korea will allow baseball fans to return to the stands beginning Sunday under a phased process planned by health authorities to bring back spectators in professional sports amid the COVID-19 epidemic. Officials said Friday that spectators can begin attending professional soccer games matches Aug. 1. However, professional golf tournaments will continue without galleries at least until late August.

Teams initially will be allowed to sell tickets for only 10% of the seats. Fans will be screened for fevers and required to sit apart and to wear masks. They will be banned from eating food and drinking beer, and discouraged from excessive shouting, singing and cheering. South Korea's baseball and soccer leagues returned to action in May without fans in the stands.