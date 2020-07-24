Left Menu
Formula One cancels 4 races, adds 3 to 2020 calendar

Formula one races in Canada, USA, Mexico, and Brazil have been cancelled as coronavirus continues to rage, and three other races were added to the F1 calendar for this year on Friday.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-07-2020 22:45 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Formula one races in Canada, USA, Mexico, and Brazil have been cancelled as coronavirus continues to rage, and three other races were added to the F1 calendar for this year on Friday. The apex body for the sport announced that Eifel Grand Prix will be hosted by Germany's Nurburgring on October 11 while Algarve International Circuit in Portimao will host the Portuguese Grand Prix on October 23.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix which is going to be a two-day event will take place in Italy's Imola. It will be the first time since 2006 and 2013 respectively that Imola and Nurburgring would host F1 Grand Prix.

"We are pleased that we continue to make strong progress in finalising our plans for the 2020 season and are excited to welcome Nurburgring, Portimao, and Imola to the revised calendar," said Chase Carey, Chairman and CEO of Formula 1 in an official statement. "We want to thank the promoters, the teams, and the FIA for their full support in our efforts to bring our fans exciting racing this season during an unprecedented time," he added.

Formula one said that it expects to hold 15 to 18 races after the revised 2020 season. (ANI)

