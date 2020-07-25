Left Menu
Joe Denly to join white-ball group as England release five players from Test bubble

Ahead of the ODI series against Ireland, Joe Denly will join up with England men's white-ball training group next week at the Ageas Bowl.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 25-07-2020 09:15 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 09:15 IST
Joe Denly to join white-ball group as England release five players from Test bubble
England batsman Joe Denly. Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the ODI series against Ireland, Joe Denly will join up with England men's white-ball training group next week at the Ageas Bowl. England have released five players from the bio-secure bubble at Emirates Old Trafford. Dan Lawrence, Craig Overton, Ollie Robinson and Olly Stone have returned to their counties after missing out on selection for the Ruth Strauss Foundation Test in Manchester, which started on Friday.

"While Denly will join up with the England camp at the Ageas Bowl on Monday ahead of the Royal London ODI Series, the other four players will be available for their counties in the build-up to the start of the English domestic season, which starts with the Bob Willis Trophy on 1 August," England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement. Earlier, England named all-rounder Moeen Ali as the vice-captain for the upcoming series against Ireland.

Behind-Closed-Doors ODI Training Group: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Henry Brookes, Brydon Carse, Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Ben Duckett, Laurie Evans, Richard Gleeson, Lewis Gregory, Sam Hain, Tom Helm, Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood, Matthew Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, James Vince, David Willey, Joe Denly. England are scheduled to play three Royal London ODIs against Ireland at the Ageas Bowl, starting on July 30. (ANI)

