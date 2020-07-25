Left Menu
Development News Edition

NZ coach Stead terms his contract extension talks as 'positive'

Stead's initial two-year term was set to end after the T20 World Cup in Australia which was earlier scheduled in October but was last week postponed by one year due to COVID-19 pandemic. "Talks have been pretty positive and, if New Zealand Cricket and the players feel as though I can keep contributing then I’d be interested in continuing on," Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 25-07-2020 12:25 IST | Created: 25-07-2020 12:25 IST
NZ coach Stead terms his contract extension talks as 'positive'

New Zealand coach Gary Stead has described the talks with the country's cricket board on his possible contract extension as "positive". Stead's initial two-year term was set to end after the T20 World Cup in Australia which was earlier scheduled in October but was last week postponed by one year due to COVID-19 pandemic.

"Talks have been pretty positive and, if New Zealand Cricket and the players feel as though I can keep contributing then I’d be interested in continuing on," Stead was quoted as saying by stuff.co.nz. The Black Caps' next assignment is tentatively scheduled as a home series of two Tests and then limited overs internationals against West Indies starting in late November, pending government approval and quarantine arrangements.

They last played in an ODI against Australia in Sydney on March 13. Stead rejected speculation that he wanted Tom Latham as his Test skipper in place of Kane Williamson and said there was a discussion to clear the air.

"Kane and I have a really strong relationship, and we spoke about it. There was no basis in truth and the disappointing part is it’s coming from somewhere and someone, but it’s not Kane and it’s not I," Stead said. "I really enjoy working with Kane. The discussions we have are robust and always directed at what’s best for the team, which is something I know we are truly aligned on." New Zealand players, including Williamson, have started training under Stead's watch at camps at Lincoln, near Christchurch, and Mount Maunganui.

TRENDING

K-dramas: How Lee Min Ho’s career has developed over the years

Modular trucks from Ashok Leyland delivered to customers

Attack on Titan Season 4 cast, plot revealed, last season may boast to bumper episode count

Mahindra University launched in Hyderabad

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

Videos

Latest News

Maulana Azad Medical College doctors move HC seeking degree certificates

Ten doctors, who graduated from the Maulana Azad Medical College, have moved the Delhi High Court seeking their degree certificates in order to be able to apply for a residency program in the United States. The petition, filed through advoc...

Australia backs US in declaring China claims in South China Sea 'illegal'

In a move that would infuriate China, Australia on Saturday backed the United States in declaring Beijing territorial claims in the South China Sea to be illegal. In a letter to the United Nations, Australias permanent mission rejected the ...

Abdelkarim Hassan extends Al Sadd contract till 2024

Reigning Qatar Stars League champions Al Sadd on Friday renewed the contract of former AFC Player of the Year Abdelkarim Hassan. The 26-year-old defender will remain at Al Sadd for the next four years after renewing his contract until 2024....

Indian Navy helps recover drowning victim's body off Goa coast

The Indian Navys Advanced Light Helicopter ALH helped the Goa police locate and recover the body of a 43-year-old man who had drowned off South Goa coast, an official said on Saturday. The operation was initiated on Friday, after the man wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020