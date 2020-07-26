Sports News Roundup: Braves rally, defeat Mets in 10 innings; Bieber fans 14 as Indians top Royals and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Werenski and Thompson tied for lead after second round in Minnesota

For the second day in a row Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson found themselves knotted atop the leaderboard at the 3M Open with the two Americans poised to settle the score in Sunday's final round in Blaine, Minnesota. Werenski sank a long putt on the par-five 18th for birdie to finish level with Thompson as both players carded second round 68s to sit 15-under par 198 for the tournament.

Reports: NBA investigating Clippers G Williams' activities outside bubble

The NBA is investigating the actions of Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams while he was on an excused absence away from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., according to multiple reports Saturday. The investigation could mean a longer quarantine period for Williams due to the league's coronavirus policy. Players must serve a minimum four-day absence if they leave the campus and Williams reportedly could be facing a quarantine of 10 to 14 days, depending on the results of the investigation.

Soccer: J.League cancels match, Nagoya players positive for coronavirus

Japan's J.League said on Sunday it was cancelling a soccer match between Nagoya Grampus and Sanfrecce Hiroshima scheduled later in the day after players tested positive for the coronavirus. Two players and a staff member on the Nagoya team tested positive for the virus, media reports said.

U.S. removes quarantine for golfers at PGA Tour events

Player, caddies and other essential golf personnel entering the United States for a PGA Tour event no longer must quarantine for 14 days. Officials in the White House made the decision on Friday, and players were notified late in the day in an email, multiple outlets reported Saturday.

Jones' 2-run blast lifts Tigers over Reds

JaCoby Jones hit a tiebreaking, two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning, and the visiting Detroit Tigers overcame an early deficit to beat the Cincinnati Reds 6-4 on Saturday. After Austin Romine singled to open the ninth of a 4-4 game, ninth-place hitter Jones belted a pitch from Cincinnati closer Raisel Iglesias over the wall in left-center field to put the Tigers ahead in a game that featured a combined six home runs. Closer Joe Jimenez overcame a walk in the bottom of the ninth to earn the save and help Detroit even the three-game set that concludes Sunday.

MLB roundup: Bieber fans 14 as Indians top Royals

Shane Bieber struck out 14 batters to set an Opening Day franchise record and lift the host Cleveland Indians to a 2-0 victory over the Kansas City Royals on Friday. Bieber (1-0), who was last year's All-Star Game Most Valuable Player, scattered four hits over six innings before exiting after 97 pitches. His strikeout total eclipsed the Opening Day club record set by Gary Bell, who fanned 12 against Detroit on April 19, 1960.

Report: New CBA includes personal coronavirus restrictions

A requirement that players take personal responsibility for their health during the COVID-19 pandemic is included in the collective bargaining agreement reached on Friday, according to NBC Sports. Per the report, players would be barred from attending indoor nightclubs, indoor bars, indoor house parties with 15-plus people and indoor concerts. They also may not take part in indoor church services unless they are at 25 percent or less capacity.

Franco helps Royals top Indians in 10th

Maikel Franco's sacrifice fly plated Brett Phillips in the 10th inning to lift the visiting Kansas City Royals to a 3-2 victory over the Cleveland Indians on Saturday. Phillips, who was stationed at second base to start the 10th inning under rules installed for the 2020 season, advanced to third on a bunt from Erick Mejia. Phillips came around to score after Franco's sacrifice fly to deep center field off James Karinchak (0-1).

Liberty, Storm players walk off court during national anthem

Members of the WNBA's New York Liberty and Seattle Storm teams, in protest of racial inequality, walked to their respective locker rooms during the playing of the U.S. national anthem prior to their season opener on Saturday. Players from the Women's National Basketball Association and other athletes from around the world are joining in anti-racism protests sparked by the high-profile deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police officers.

Braves rally, defeat Mets in 10 innings

Dansby Swanson's RBI single leading off the 10th inning sparked a three-run outburst and lifted the visiting Atlanta Braves to a come-from-behind 5-3 victory over the New York Mets. The Mets were trying to start 2-0 for the third straight season while the Braves avoided their second consecutive 0-2 start.