Sports News Roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees; Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

MLB roundup: Absent Strasburg, Nats take down Yankees

Victor Robles homered and drove in four runs as the host Washington Nationals overcame five errors and the absence of Stephen Strasburg to record a 9-2 victory over the New York Yankees on Saturday night. After the Nationals were held to one hit in Thursday's rain-shortened loss, they totaled 13 on Saturday, and every starter except shortstop Trea Turner had a hit.

Reds infielder Davidson tests positive for COVID-19

Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Davidson tested positive for COVID-19 a day after playing in their season-opener on Friday, the Major League Baseball (MLB) team said on Saturday. Davidson, who was tested before the game, went 0-for-2 as the designated hitter as the Reds cruised to a 7-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers at the Great American Ball Park.

Werenski and Thompson tied for lead after second round in Minnesota

For the second day in a row Richy Werenski and Michael Thompson found themselves knotted atop the leaderboard at the 3M Open with the two Americans poised to settle the score in Sunday's final round in Blaine, Minnesota. Werenski sank a long putt on the par-five 18th for birdie to finish level with Thompson as both players carded second round 68s to sit 15-under par 198 for the tournament.

Reports: NBA investigating Clippers G Williams' activities outside bubble

The NBA is investigating the actions of Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams while he was on an excused absence away from the NBA bubble in Orlando, Fla., according to multiple reports Saturday. The investigation could mean a longer quarantine period for Williams due to the league's coronavirus policy. Players must serve a minimum four-day absence if they leave the campus and Williams reportedly could be facing a quarantine of 10 to 14 days, depending on the results of the investigation.

No beer or chicken but South Korean fans are back at the ball game

South Korean baseball fans flocked to stadiums on Sunday for the first time this year, happy and excited even as they sat apart from relatives and friends and could not enjoy their usual beer and chicken. South Korea's baseball league kicked off its season in May after a five-week delay but without spectators because of the novel coronavirus, which has all but wiped out the global sporting calendar.

Report: New CBA includes personal coronavirus restrictions

A requirement that players take personal responsibility for their health during the COVID-19 pandemic is included in the collective bargaining agreement reached on Friday, according to NBC Sports. Per the report, players would be barred from attending indoor nightclubs, indoor bars, indoor house parties with 15-plus people and indoor concerts. They also may not take part in indoor church services unless they are at 25 percent or less capacity.

Tennis: Halep withdraws from Palermo, organisers 'profoundly disappointed'

World number two Simona Halep has withdrawn from next month's Palermo Ladies Open following Italy's decision to impose a mandatory quarantine for people coming from Romania and Bulgaria amid the coronavirus pandemic, organisers said on Sunday. Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Friday people who have been in Romania and Bulgaria in the past 14 days will be quarantined upon arrival in Italy, a move aimed at preventing the importation of COVID-19 cases.

Motorcycling: Quartararo wins Andalusian MotoGP as Yamahas dominate in Jerez

Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha led from start to finish in the scorching heat of Jerez to win an incident-packed Andalusian MotoGP on Sunday. Frenchman Quartararo, who also won the season-opening Spanish Grand Prix last weekend, cruised to victory from pole position while factory Yamaha duo of Spaniard Maverick Vinales and former champion Valentino Rossi finished second and third.

Liberty, Storm players walk off court during national anthem

Members of the WNBA's New York Liberty and Seattle Storm teams, in protest of racial inequality, walked to their respective locker rooms during the playing of the U.S. national anthem prior to their season opener on Saturday. Players from the Women's National Basketball Association and other athletes from around the world are joining in anti-racism protests sparked by the high-profile deaths of Black Americans at the hands of police officers.

New mum Stosur to skip rest of 2020 but vows to return

Former U.S. Open champion Samantha Stosur has decided to sit out the rest of 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic after becoming a mother last month but the 36-year-old Australian has vowed to return to court next year. Stosur recently announced this month that her partner Liz Astling gave birth to daughter Evie in June.