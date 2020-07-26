Reuters U.S. Sports Schedule at 2:11 PM EDT on Sunday, July 26

Reuters U.S. sports schedule at 2:11 PM ET on Sunday: - - - - BASEBALL Marlins RHP Urena scratched from Sunday's start Miami Marlins right-hander Jose Urena was a late scratch from Sunday's scheduled start in Philadelphia. MLB Network reports that Urena and two starting position players may have tested positive for COVID-19. BASEBALL-MLB-PHI-MIA-URENA-SCRATCHED, Field Level Media

-- Sunday game schedule: Miami at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Washington, 1:05 p.m. Detroit at Cincinnati, 1:10 p.m. Kansas City at Cleveland, 1:10 p.m. Baltimore at Boston, 1:35 p.m. Minnesota at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m. Seattle at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Pittsburgh at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m. Colorado at Texas, 2:35 p.m. L.A. Angels at Oakland, 4:10 p.m. Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. Atlanta at N.Y. Mets, 7:08 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 10:08 p.m. -- MLB notebook Wrapping up Sunday's headlines around Major League Baseball. BASEBALL-MLB-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media ----

COLLEGE FOOTBALL Ole Miss LB Williams suspended after arrest on sexual battery charge Mississippi suspended senior linebacker Sam Williams indefinitely following his arrest on a felony sexual battery charge. FOOTBALL-NCAAF-MISS-WILLIAMS, Field Level Media ---- GOLF 3M Open final round coverage Coverage of Sunday's final round of the 3M Open. GOLF-PGA-3MOPEN, Field Level Media

---- NBA Sixers C Embiid (calf) sidelined for scrimmage Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was sidelined for Sunday's scrimmage against the Oklahoma City Thunder after experiencing tightness in his right calf. BASKETBALL-NBA-PHI-EMBIID, by Field Level Media -- Clippers' Williams in 10-day quarantine after food run Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams must complete a 10-day quarantine and will miss the first two games of the restarted season, the NBA announced Sunday. BASKETBALL-NBA-LAC-WILLIAMS, by Field Level Media ----

NFL NFL notebook News and notes from around the league Saturday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NOTEBOOK, Field Level Media -- Report: NFL adds temporary IR for players who test positive There will be a temporary injured reserve list for players who test positive for the coronavirus during the 2020 season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-TEMPORARY-IR, Field Level Media

-- Report: Giants to release K Rosas, sign Catanzaro The New York Giants are releasing Pro Bowl kicker Aldrick Rosas following a hit-and-run accident earlier this summer, multiple outlets reported Sunday. FOOTBALL-NFL-NYG-ROSAS, Field Level Media ---- NHL Maple Leafs Legend Shack dies at 83 Eddie Shack, who won four Stanley Cups with the Maple Leafs, died Saturday night in Toronto following a battle with cancer. He was 83. HOCKEY-NHL-TOR-OBIT-SHACK, Field Level Media --

Capitals G Samsonov (undisclosed) will not travel with team Washington Capitals rookie goaltender Ilya Samsonov will miss the playoffs due to an undisclosed injury, the team announced. HOCKEY-NHL-WSH-SAMSONOV, Field Level Media ---- SOCCER Sunday game schedule: Toronto FC vs. New York City FC, 8:30 p.m. Sporting Kansas City vs. Vancouver, 11 p.m.

---- TENNIS Halep pulls out of Palermo tournament World No. 2 Simona Halep will not participate when the WTA returns to action in Palermo, Italy, next week. TENNIS-WTA-HALEP, Field Level Media ---- WNBA Sunday's game schedule: Connecticut vs. Minnesota, Noon Chicago vs. Las Vegas, 3 p.m. Dallas vs. Atlanta, 5 p.m. ---- ESPORTS Sunday event schedule: Dota -- DPL-CDA Professional League Season 2 League of Legends Champions Korea (LCK) -- Summer Split League of Legends Pro League (LPL) -- Summer Split (China) League of Legends Championship Series (LCS) NA -- Summer Split Call of Duty League, Week 13 -- Toronto "home" series Overwatch League, Week 25 CS:GO -- DreamHack Showdown Summer - NA (female teams)

-- Ceb rejoins OG roster to replace SumaiL ESPORTS-DOTA-OG-CEB -- Team Nigma coach rmN- to stand in for injured KuroKy (arm) ESPORTS-DOTA-KUROKY

----