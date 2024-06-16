Left Menu

Parandur Villagers to Relocate in Protest Against Greenfield Airport

Residents of Parandur and nearby villages in Kanchipuram district plan to relocate to Andhra Pradesh to draw the Tamil Nadu government's attention to their 700-day-long protest against a proposed greenfield airport. The project would impact their farmlands, and they demand the government withdraw its proposal.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 16-06-2024 17:14 IST | Created: 16-06-2024 17:14 IST
Parandur Villagers to Relocate in Protest Against Greenfield Airport
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

In an unprecedented move, residents of Parandur and neighboring villages in Kanchipuram district have declared their intent to relocate to Andhra Pradesh. The drastic decision aims to capture the Tamil Nadu government's attention towards their nearly 700-day-old protest against a planned greenfield airport.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a Rs 20,000 crore outlay for a second airport for Chennai in August 2022, soon after the Lok Sabha election results. The announcement has been met with significant resistance from residents, who argue the project will severely impact their agricultural livelihood.

Residents have been protesting vigorously, stating that the government's land acquisition negatively affects 13 villages. Despite the Tamil Nadu government's assurances of adequate compensation, villagers remain firm in their demands and plan to escalate their actions, including a planned meeting with Chittoor district Collector on June 24.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accident

HM Amit Shah expresses sadness over loss of lives in Uttarakhand road accide...

 India
2
Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vaccine Updates

Healthcare Headlines: FDA Recalls, Weight-loss Drug Coverage, and COVID Vacc...

 Global
3
Reuters World News Summary

Reuters World News Summary

 Global
4
Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

Honduras Unveils Bold Measures to Combat Organized Crime

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing AI for Advanced Cyber Attacks: The Role of ReaperAI in Modern Cyber Defense

Adoption of Green Technologies in Farming: The Impact of Government Policies and Information Sharing

Shaping the Digital Future: Strategic Impact of Tax and Fee Reductions on Business Innovation

Breaking Digital Chains: Strategies to Mitigate GenAI's Neocolonial Impact on Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024