Parandur Villagers to Relocate in Protest Against Greenfield Airport

In an unprecedented move, residents of Parandur and neighboring villages in Kanchipuram district have declared their intent to relocate to Andhra Pradesh. The drastic decision aims to capture the Tamil Nadu government's attention towards their nearly 700-day-old protest against a planned greenfield airport.

The Tamil Nadu government announced a Rs 20,000 crore outlay for a second airport for Chennai in August 2022, soon after the Lok Sabha election results. The announcement has been met with significant resistance from residents, who argue the project will severely impact their agricultural livelihood.

Residents have been protesting vigorously, stating that the government's land acquisition negatively affects 13 villages. Despite the Tamil Nadu government's assurances of adequate compensation, villagers remain firm in their demands and plan to escalate their actions, including a planned meeting with Chittoor district Collector on June 24.

