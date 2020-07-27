Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Thompson wins 3M Open to claim second PGA Tour victory

American Michael Thompson won the 3M Open in Blaine, Minnesota on Sunday by two strokes to claim his second career PGA Tour victory and his first in seven years. The 35-year-old was solid throughout the tournament and didn't buckle under pressure, sinking a 12-foot putt on the par-five 18th to seal the win under sunny skies at TPC Twin Cities. Houston Dash upset Chicago Red Stars to win NWSL Challenge Cup

The Houston Dash upset the odds to win their first National Women's Soccer League title on Sunday by beating the Chicago Red Stars 2-0 to capture the Challenge Cup. The NWSL, the first major pro league in North America to return to action amid the COVID-19 outbreak, held the month-long standalone tournament in a "bubble" in Salt Lake City, Utah. Tigers edge Reds on Cron's late homer

C.J. Cron belted a tiebreaking, two-run homer in the top of the ninth inning, and the visiting Detroit Tigers beat the Cincinnati Reds 3-2 on Sunday to take two of three in their opening series. For the second straight day, the Tigers broke a tie contest with a two-run homer. On Saturday, JaCoby Jones did the honors off Reds closer Raisel Iglesias in Detroit's 6-4 victory. Trump says he won't throw out first pitch after all

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he won't be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch in New York next month, just days after saying he would do so when the Yankees welcome the Boston Red Sox on Aug. 15. "Because of my strong focus on the China Virus, including scheduled meetings on Vaccines, our economy and much else, I won't be able to be in New York to throw out the opening pitch for the @Yankees on August 15th," he said on Twitter. MLB roundup: Ohtani fails to record out as A's roll

The Oakland Athletics took advantage of the wild pitching from Shohei Ohtani to score five times in the first inning and held on for a 6-4 victory over the visiting Los Angeles Angels on Sunday afternoon. After the teams had split the first two contests of a four-game series, the A's immediately grabbed the upper hand in the third matchup. They got plenty of help from Ohtani (0-1), who was pitching in a regular-season game for the first time since a painful outing in September of 2018 that was followed with Tommy John elbow surgery. Kiermaier's 2-run triple lifts Rays over Blue Jays

Kevin Kiermaier's two-run, walk-off triple with none out in the 10th inning rallied the Tampa Bay Rays to a 6-5 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon in St. Petersburg, Fla. Toronto scored a run in the top of the 10th on Lourdes Gurriel Jr.'s sacrifice fly against Chaz Roe (1-0), but Kiermaier ripped his triple into the right field corner on a 1-0 pitch from Shun Yamaguchi (0-1), scoring Kevan Smith and Jose Martinez as the Rays claimed the rubber match of the three-game series. NWSL's most valuable player Daly says Houston win no 'fluke'

Fresh off a 2-0 upset win over the Chicago Red Stars, NWSL Challenge Cup MVP Rachel Daly made one thing clear: She and her Houston Dash teammates were playing for pride. "It wasn’t luck, it wasn’t fluke," said Daly. "We showed up and we believed." Original drawing of Olympic rings sells for 185,000 euros

An original drawing of the Olympic rings by the founder of the modern Games, Pierre de Coubertin, has fetched 185,000 euros ($216,302) at auction in Cannes, the auction house said. "The drawing was sold to a Brazilian collector for a price of 185,000 euros plus 27% costs, or 234,950 euros," Alexandre Debussy, associate director of Cannes Encheres, told French media. Report: NFL adds temporary IR for players who test positive

There will be a temporary injured reserve list for players who test positive for the coronavirus during the 2020 NFL season, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported Sunday. The new arrangement was part of the agreement reached Friday by the league and the NFL Players Association, according to the report. Torres fuels Yankees' 3-2 win over Nationals

Gleyber Torres chased Patrick Corbin with a solo homer in the seventh inning and then delivered a tiebreaking RBI single off Sean Doolittle in the eighth as the visiting New York Yankees beat the Washington Nationals 3-2 Sunday afternoon to conclude their season-opening series. Torres had three hits and produced New York's only two hits off Corbin. His homer into the left field seats off the left-hander's first-pitch fastball prompted Washington manager Dave Martinez to remove Corbin.