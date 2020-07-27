Left Menu
Development News Edition

Qatar interested in bidding for 2032 Olympics, Paralympics

It is this proven track-record and wealth of experience, along with our desire to use sport to promote peace and cultural exchange, that will form the basis of our discussions with the commission." An interest in bidding for the Olympics comes as Qatar continues to face corruption allegations over how it won the rights to host the World Cup in a FIFA vote in December 2010. In April, American prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2020 16:29 IST | Created: 27-07-2020 16:16 IST
Qatar interested in bidding for 2032 Olympics, Paralympics
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Qatar is keen on on hosting the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The gas-rich Persian Gulf nation has expressed an interest in hosting the world's biggest sporting events in a letter to the International Olympic Committee. Qatar is turning its focus to bringing the Summer Games to the Middle East for the first time as it prepares to host the region's first World Cup in 2022.

"Today's announcement marks the beginning of a meaningful dialogue with the IOC's Future Host Commission to explore our interest further and identify how the Olympic Games can support Qatar's long-term development goals," Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani, president of the Qatar Olympic Committee, said in a statement. "For many years, sport has been a major contributor to our nation's development. ... It is this proven track-record and wealth of experience, along with our desire to use sport to promote peace and cultural exchange, that will form the basis of our discussions with the commission." An interest in bidding for the Olympics comes as Qatar continues to face corruption allegations over how it won the rights to host the World Cup in a FIFA vote in December 2010.

In April, American prosecutors revealed new details of alleged bribes paid to FIFA executive committee members to gain their votes. An earlier FIFA investigation found some of Qatar's conduct "may not have met the standards" required by FIFA but concluded there was no "evidence of any improper activity by the bid team." Qatar has denied any wrongdoing.

FIFA had to move the World Cup from its usual June-July slot to November-December 2022 due to the desert country's fierce summer heat. While the Summer Olympics is typically held in July and August, Qatar did stage the world track and field championships last year across September and October at an outdoor stadium using air conditioning.

The next Summer Olympics are the rescheduled Tokyo Games in 2021, followed by Paris in 2024 and Los Angeles in 2028..

TRENDING

Jeanne Baret – Google doodle on 280th birthday of first woman who circumnavigated the globe

Increased risks for COVID-19 patients who smoke, vape: Study

Health News Roundup: U.S. CDC reports 4,099,310 coronavirus cases; Mexico reports 6,751 new coronavirus cases and more

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Videos

Latest News

Sikkim's Dept of IT proposes to set up SEZ, BoA to consider proposal on July 31

The highest decision-making body for SEZs will on July 31 consider a proposal for setting up a new special economic zone in Sikkim with an investment of around Rs 43 crore. Sikkims department of information technology has proposed to set ...

FAITH revises upwards forecast on tourism value at risk at up to Rs 15 lakh cr

Apex industry body Federation of Associations in Indian Tourism and Hospitality FAITH on Monday said it has further revised upwards its forecast on Indian tourisms economic value at risk at up to Rs 15 lakh crore. Its first guidance, which ...

About 84,545 bank fraud cases reported during 2019-20: RBI in RTI reply

Around 84,545 fraud cases - involving about Rs 1.85 lakh crore - were reported by scheduled commercial banks and select FIs during 2019-20, an RTI activist said, citing information received from the Reserve Bank of India. RTI Right to Infor...

Tech Mahindra Q1 net profit up 1.4% to Rs 972.3 cr

IT major Tech Mahindra on Monday reported 1.4 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 972.3 crore for the June 2020 quarter. The company had registered a net profit of Rs 959.3 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal, T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020