Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cricket-Warner says COVID-19 could force review of international commitments

The father-of-three has often had family with him on tour and said the prospect of being away from his wife and daughters for longer stretches might mean making some difficult decisions. "You've always got to look out for your family first, and with cricket and these unprecedented times, you've got to weigh up these decisions," Warner, who plays in all three formats, told reporters.

Reuters | Melbourne | Updated: 28-07-2020 13:50 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 13:45 IST
Cricket-Warner says COVID-19 could force review of international commitments
Representative image

Australia batsman David Warner has said travel restrictions and biosecurity controls due to COVID-19 means cricketers will have to spend more time away from their families and may cause him to re-think his international commitments. The father-of-three has often had family with him on tour and said the prospect of being away from his wife and daughters for longer stretches might mean making some difficult decisions.

"You've always got to look out for your family first, and with cricket and these unprecedented times, you've got to weigh up these decisions," Warner, who plays in all three formats, told reporters. "There are times when you go away and miss your family a lot and at the moment with all these biosecurity measures that are in place, we're going to not be able to have the luxury of our families coming away with us now and it could be for the foreseeable future."

With Australia slated to tour England for limited overs series in September, and the Indian Premier League expected in the United Arab Emirates between September-November, Warner faces a long spell away from home. Looking at the longer term, he said family would be his first consideration.

"I'll see where I am and where the girls are at with school as well," Warner said. "A lot of that is a big part of my decision. It's not just when the games are being played and how much cricket is being played. It's a big family decision for myself."

A spike in COVID-19 infections in Melbourne has seen residents return to lockdown for the past three weeks, and Warner said the Australian team might have to contemplate not playing the traditional Boxing Day test in the southern city. "Yeah, we have to look at it like that," he said.

"It's going to be challenging for everyone."

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 cast release updates, Season 1 & 2 to stream on Netflix in August

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 cast, development revealed, get updates on Johnny Depp's return

Flood risk for 1 million in Phnom Penh as wetlands destroyed

HDFC Bank declines over 3 pc as Aditya Puri sells shares

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Successful in combating COVID-19, South Korea faces a heavy load of NCDs and lifestyle diseases

A series of sustained reforms after 2015 MERS outbreak to develop a robust health information system for pandemic response seems to be the backbone of South Koreas response against COVID-19 pandemic. However, the country is still facing a h...

Videos

Latest News

Joker 2: Will Joaquin Phoenix return as director or Arthur? Movie to be naturalistic, psychological

Joker 2 is a highly anticipated movie and fans want to know more about it. The huge success of the first movie titled Joker augmented the demand for one more movie among fans. Read further to get some latest updates related to the imminent ...

In China, airlines plug 'all you can fly' deals to pierce coronavirus clouds

China Southern Airlines on Tuesday rolled out an all you can fly pass, becoming the latest in a fleet of cash-strapped carriers to join a promotional craze that analysts say has helped revive a coronavirus-ravaged air travel market. At leas...

US-China spats rattle world, prompting calls for unity

Antagonisms between the US and China are rattling governments around the world, prompting a German official to warn of Cold War 2.0 and Kenyas president to appeal for unity to fight the coronavirus pandemic. Global trade already was depress...

Record statement of rescued child labourers via video conference: Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the authorities concerned to record the statement of children, rescued from bonded labour, by Metropolitan Magistrates over video conferencing in view of COVID-19 pandemic. The High Court directed th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020