Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mohun Bagan gets featured on NASDAQ billboards

One of the most iconic football clubs, Mohun Bagan got featured on the NASDAQ billboards in New York's Times Square on Wednesday.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 29-07-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 16:27 IST
Mohun Bagan gets featured on NASDAQ billboards
Mohun Bagan gets featured on NASDAQ billboard in New York (Photo/ Mohun Bagan Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

One of the most iconic football clubs, Mohun Bagan got featured on the NASDAQ billboards in New York's Times Square on Wednesday. Mohun Bagan was paid tribute by American stock exchange NASDAQ on the occasion of Mohun Bagan Day 2020.

"The pictures from NASDAQ is a testimony to the fact that Mohun Bagan belongs to a different league. Huge day for all the Mariners!! Happy Mohun Bagan Day Mariners," official handle of Mohun Bagan tweeted. Mohun Bagan Day has been celebrated since 2001 on July 29 to commemorate the club's historic victory over East Yorkshire Regiment in the IFA Shield Final on this day in 1911.

To mark the occasion, Mohun Bagan Ratna is also presented each year to outstanding former players. The first recipient was former captain Sailen Manna. Mohun Bagan was founded in 1889 and the club has managed to win the National Football League three times.

The club has also managed to win the I-League twice, including this year. Mohun Bagan managed to win the I-League this year just before the league came to an end due to the coronavirus pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Red alert in Idukki, widespread rains predicted in Kerala in next two days

A red alert has been sounded in the high range Idukki district in Kerala by the IMD on Wednesday with widespread extremely heavy rains predicted, as parts of the state received heavy showers inundating low lying areas and partially disrupti...

Don't see captaincy stint with SRH as 'redemption': David Warner

Australias opening batsman David Warner has said that he does not see the leadership of SunRisers Hyderabad as a tale of redemption for him. Warner will be leading the Indian Premier League IPL franchise this year. In the 2019 edition, he p...

SpiceJet posts Rs 807 crore loss for Mar quarter

Budget carrier SpiceJet on Wednesday reported a net loss of Rs 807.1 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 2020, owing to the coronavirus-induced lockdown that led to travel restrictions. It had posted a net profit of Rs 56.3 crore in th...

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

It has been over a month since The King Eternal Monarch Season 1 dropped its finale, and now fans are ardently waiting for Season 2. Read further to get the latest updates on the second season.Has Netflix renewed The King Eternal Monarch fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020