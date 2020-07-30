Laotian soccer player banned for life for match-fixing

Laotian soccer player banned for life for match-fixingPTI | Kualalumpur | Updated: 30-07-2020 17:36 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 17:26 IST
The Asian soccer confederation banned Laos national team player Thipphonexay Inthavongsa on Thursday for life for match-fixing
The AFC said Inthavongsa was found guilty of conspiring to manipulate the result of an international match between the Hong Kong and Laos on Oct. 5, 2017
No other details of the ban or the match involved were released. The AFC said the Lao soccer federation had been informed of the decision, and said it will request FIFA to extend the ban worldwide.
