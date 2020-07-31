Cubs-Reds game rained out

The Chicago Cubs' scheduled road game against the Cincinnati Reds was postponed Thursday night due to inclement weather. No makeup date was announced.

The Cubs (4-2) had won the first two of the four-game set before the Reds (2-4) prevailed 12-7 on Wednesday. The Cubs open a three-game weekend series against the Pirates in Pittsburgh on Friday. The Reds head on the road for the first time this season, opening a three-game set against the Tigers in Detroit on Friday.

--Field Level Media