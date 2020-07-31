Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA re-evaluating training programme in China after abuse allegations

The NBA received a "handful" of complaints about mistreatment of players, and Tatum identified four incidents of such abuse, a league spokesman said, confirming elements of the ESPN report. The General Administration of Sport of China, the country's top sports body, did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday and Friday.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-07-2020 10:31 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 10:09 IST
NBA re-evaluating training programme in China after abuse allegations
Representative Image. Image Credit: StoryBlocks

The National Basketball Association (NBA) said it was re-evaluating its training programme in China following allegations of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment of foreign staffers at a facility in Xinjiang. The comments come after a report by ESPN that quoted unnamed American coaches saying Chinese coaches hit young players. One American coach who worked at a camp in Xinjiang complained of harassment by local police, the sports network said.

"The allegations in the ESPN article are disturbing," NBA Deputy Commissioner Mark Tatum said in an email statement to Reuters on Thursday. "We ended our involvement with the basketball academy in Xinjiang in June 2019 and have been re-evaluating the NBA Academy program in China." Tatum said the programme, launched in 2016, was set up to provide support to existing development centres in China run by local authorities.

"Our role was limited to providing three coaches at each academy, none of whom have been alleged to have engaged in any wrongdoing," he said. The NBA received a "handful" of complaints about mistreatment of players, and Tatum identified four incidents of such abuse, a league spokesman said, confirming elements of the ESPN report.

The General Administration of Sport of China, the country's top sports body, did not respond to requests for comment on Thursday and Friday. The foreign ministry declined comment on Thursday, saying the issues raised in the ESPN report were not matters of diplomacy. China has been accused of human rights violations in the western province of Xinjiang, including forced labour and holding at least a million ethnic Uighurs and other Muslims in detention centres. China has denied such accusations.

The NBA's standing in China, which has been its most important overseas market, has deteriorated sharply since late last year after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey expressed support for pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Beijing's state television pulled NBA games off its channels. It is not clear whether the games will be aired again. The league resumed play on Friday morning Asia time for the first time since March, after a shutdown prompted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

HDFC Ltd consolidated net profit rises 15 pc to Rs 4,059 cr in Q1FY21 from Rs 3,540 cr a year ago.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Trader shot dead by 2 bike-borne men in UP's Sambhal

A 60-year-old trader was shot dead allegedly by two bike-borne men who fled with his bag containing cash worth Rs one lakh, police said on Friday. The incident took place near Kokabash village on Thursday night when Ram Avtar Sharma and his...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The world economic outlook has dimmed again, with rising coronavirus infections and the risk of renewed lockdowns increasing the chances that any rebound will reverse course, according to Reuters polls of over 500 economists globally.DEATHS...

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in sedition case.

Delhi HC grants anticipatory bail to former DMC chairman Zafarul Islam Khan in sedition case....

Centre approves Meghalaya's proposal for setting up AYUSH directorate

The Centre has approved the Meghalaya governments proposal for setting up an AYUSH directorate in the state, a minister said. Meghalaya Health minister A L Hek said he attended a video conference with Union AYUSH minister Shripad Naik on Th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020