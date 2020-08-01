Left Menu
Development News Edition

NBA's return doubles typical regular-season audience, broadcaster TNT says

The NBA's return to regular-season play for the first time in four months averaged 3.4 million viewers for a close contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the league and AT&T Inc's TNT cable network said on Friday.

Reuters | Updated: 01-08-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 02:54 IST
NBA's return doubles typical regular-season audience, broadcaster TNT says

The NBA's return to regular-season play for the first time in four months averaged 3.4 million viewers for a close contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers, the league and AT&T Inc's TNT cable network said on Friday. The viewership for the Thursday game was more than double the average for a regular-season NBA telecast, the league and the network said in a joint statement. Superstar Lebron James made the winning shot with 12.8 seconds left to secure the Lakers' 103-101 victory.

An earlier game between the Utah Jazz and New Orleans Pelicans pulled in 2.1 million viewers, and the doubleheader averaged 2.9 million. The Jazz edged the Pelicans 106-104. NBA matchups were drawing roughly 1.4 million viewers before the coronavirus pandemic interrupted play by sports leagues around the world in March.

As sporting events start to return, TNT and other TV networks are hoping for a ratings rebound. A week ago, the opening night of Major League Baseball's season pulled in a record viewership for Walt Disney Co's ESPN. Several subsequent games were postponed, however, after players for the Miami Marlins and staff for the Philadelphia Phillies tested positive for COVID-19.

To prevent outbreaks among NBA players, the league restarted its season on Thursday with all games being played at a Walt Disney World sports complex in Orlando, Florida. Players are isolated and regularly tested for coronavirus, and games are played without spectators. Producers filled the arena with digitally created fans and artificial cheers. The basketball season is scheduled to extend through the NBA Finals, which are set to wrap up no later than Oct. 13.

The National Hockey League, meanwhile, will resume its season on Saturday with players competing in the Canadian cities of Toronto and Edmonton.

TRENDING

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

World Bank approves $15 million to modernization Moldova’s food safety system

Godzilla vs. Kong synopsis revealed, new Titan to appear, get other latest updates

South Africa produces its first ventilators to fight COVID-19

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-PSG complete domestic treble with League Cup triumph

Paris St Germain completed a domestic treble as they beat Olympique Lyonnais 6-5 on penalties to lift the French League Cup on Friday with the match ending in a 0-0 stalemate after regular and extra time. Second-half substitute Pablo Sarabi...

1st Battalion of NDRF evacuates villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar

The 1st Battalion of National Disaster Response Force NDRF evacuated villagers from flood-affected Gaurang Char village in Kokrajhar district on Friday. Sixteen search and rescue teams of NDRF are deployed for flood rescue operation in Assa...

Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg released from hospital

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been discharged from a hospital in New York City and has returned home, the Supreme Court said Friday. The court said Ginsburg, 87, is doing well, two days after undergoing a minimally invasive procedure on W...

NFL-Free agent Antonio Brown suspended for eight games

The National Football League NFL on Friday suspended wide receiver Antonio Brown for the first eight regular-season games of the 2020 campaign for violating its personal conduct policy. A woman told Sports Illustrated httpswww.si.comnfl2019...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020