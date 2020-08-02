Reports: Jets LB Mosley won't play in '20, citing health concerns
New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley won't play in the 2020 season, opting out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports Saturday. New York signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract in March 2019, hoping he'd anchor their defense the way he had for the Baltimore Ravens, who made him a first-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft. But last season, he missed 14 games with a groin injury.Reuters | Updated: 02-08-2020 01:25 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 01:16 IST
New York Jets middle linebacker C.J. Mosley won't play in the 2020 season, opting out amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple reports Saturday. That leaves the Jets without Mosley, a four-time Pro Bowl selection and arguably the best player on their defence, just a week after they traded disgruntled All-Pro safety, Jamal Adams, to the Seattle Seahawks.
NFL.com reported the 28-year-old is opting out because of family health concerns. New York signed Mosley to a five-year, $85 million contract in March 2019, hoping he'd anchor their defence the way he had for the Baltimore Ravens, who made him a first-round selection in the 2014 NFL Draft.
But last season, he missed 14 games with a groin injury. He managed just nine tackles to go with one interception and a fumble recovery, He had a career-high 133 tackles and 12 quarterback hits in his rookie season. According to Spotrac, he already received his $10 million roster bonus and was due to make an additional $6 million in base salary.
--Field Level Media
- READ MORE ON:
- New York Jets
- New York
- Seattle
- Jamal Adams
- Baltimore Ravens
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
New York COVID-19 hospitalizations down, 11 more deaths
New York cautiously reopens as coronavirus surges elsewhere in U.S.
New York, Chicago promise court fight if Trump sends in unidentified federal agents
California COVID-19 cases top 400,000, soon to overtake New York as worst-hit state
New York, Chicago promise court fight if Trump sends federal agents