Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cubs blank Royals behind Mills' strong start

Alec Mills pitched a career-high seven innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated Danny Duffy and the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Monday night at Wrigley Field. Neither starting pitcher had a perfect 1-2-3 inning before Mills retired three straight Royals in the top of the fifth.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:40 IST
Cubs blank Royals behind Mills' strong start

Alec Mills pitched a career-high seven innings as the Chicago Cubs defeated Danny Duffy and the Kansas City Royals 2-0 in an old-fashioned pitcher's duel Monday night at Wrigley Field. With weather conditions resembling a late-September game at Wrigley -- a game-time temperature of 67 degrees Fahrenheit and a gusty wind out of the north -- offense was hard to find.

Mills picked up the win for the Cubs with seven scoreless innings. He allowed three hits, struck out four and walked three. He threw 63 of his 98 pitches for strikes. He retired 14 of the final 15 batters he faced. Rowan Wick recorded a four-out save.

Duffy was the hard-luck loser for Kansas City. He gave up one run on three hits over six innings, with six strikeouts and four walks. He became the first Royals starter this season to complete six innings. The last team to start the season with 10 straight games without a starter going at least six innings was the 1995 Atlanta Braves, who won that year's World Series. Ian Kennedy gave up a solo home run to Kris Bryant into the teeth of the wind in the seventh inning for the Cubs' second run.

Neither team could convert on scoring opportunities in the early innings. Neither starting pitcher had a perfect 1-2-3 inning before Mills retired three straight Royals in the top of the fifth. The Royals had two baserunners in each of the first two innings, but Mills worked his way out of both jams. The Cubs finally touched up Duffy, who loaded the bases with no outs in the fifth. It was the first time in the game the Cubs had more than one baserunner.

Even then, the Cubs didn't take full advantage. Duffy got Anthony Rizzo to pop out to short before Javier Baez hit a sacrifice fly to right and Wilson Contreras grounded out. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts

In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers,...

Bihar govt decides to recommend CBI probe in Sushant Singh Rajput's death case

The Bihar government has decided to recommend a CBI inquiry in the actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case after the deceaseds father made a request for it, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Tuesday. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey had a talk ...

Weak Diageo, Bayer earnings hit Europe stocks; BP jumps

European shares edged lower on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus.The worlds lar...

Golf-Rose still hungry and raring to go after turning 40

Justin Rose says turning 40 last week gave him the opportunity to press the reset button after a disappointing year and the Briton is looking forward to challenging for seven majors over the next 11 months. Rose, who won the U.S. Open in 20...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020