Left Menu
Development News Edition

Motor racing-Racing Point hit with heavy fine and points deduction

Formula One stewards fined Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,000), stripped them of 15 points in the constructors' championship and issued a reprimand on Friday after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their rival's car. Renault had protested at the last three races, arguing that the brake ducts used by Racing Point were a copy of those used by Mercedes, their engine partner, in winning last year's championship.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:54 IST
Motor racing-Racing Point hit with heavy fine and points deduction

Formula One stewards fined Racing Point 400,000 euros ($473,000), stripped them of 15 points in the constructors' championship and issued a reprimand on Friday after upholding a Renault protest about the legality of their rival's car.

Renault had protested at the last three races, arguing that the brake ducts used by Racing Point were a copy of those used by Mercedes, their engine partner, in winning last year's championship. The governing FIA said the stewards had upheld the complaints against Racing Point, whose competitive car has been dubbed the 'Pink Mercedes' because it looks so similar to the 2019 Mercedes.

Racing Point's drivers -- Canadian Lance Stroll and Mexican Sergio Perez -- will keep their points but the team will drop from fifth to sixth and behind Renault in the constructors' standings ahead of Sunday's 70th Anniversary Grand Prix. Perez is absent from that race after testing positive for COVID-19, and will be replaced by German stand-in Nico Hulkenberg.

The team, owned by a consortium led by Stroll's father Lawrence, were weighing up whether to appeal. "The good news from the judgement is that the car is completely legal from a technical perspective so we can continue to run the brake ducts, it's just a matter of process in the sporting regulations," team principal Otmar Szafnauer told Sky Sports television.

The stewards said the fine and points deduction -- 7.5 points per car for the original protest at the Styrian Grand Prix -- were sufficient punishment and the team would not have to redesign the car and brake ducts. "It is the view of the stewards that the penalty rendered at the Styrian Grand Prix was proportionate for the violation of the design process...and a further penalty of reprimand is sufficient for the Hungarian and British Grands Prix," they said.

The stewards said the penalty was "intended to penalise the potential advantage Racing Point may have accrued in the brake duct design process" and recognised it was not realistic to expect the team to "unlearn" what they already knew. They also emphasised the breach was of the sporting regulations rather than non-compliance with the technical rules and therefore disqualification was not considered.

FIA head of single seaters Nikolas Tombazis said Racing Point had been transparent in what they had done but the copying had been taken too far and amendments to next year's sporting regulations are planned. "We will still accept individual components to be copied in local areas, but we don't want the whole car to be fundamentally a copy of another car," he said.

Renault had said their protest was also about the future of the sport and what it means to be a constructor. "We don't want next year to have eight or 10 Mercedes or copies of Mercedes on the grid where the main skill becomes how you do this process," said Tombazis. "We don't want this to become the norm of Formula One."

($1 = 0.8456 euros)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Centre moves SC, seeks to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakraborty's plea in Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

Centre moves SC, seeks to make itself a party to actress Rhea Chakrabortys plea in Sushant Singh Rajput death case....

Le Havre hostage-taker consumed by plight of Palestinians, say police

The armed man who seized six hostages in a French bank on Thursday spoke to negotiators of hardships facing Palestinians and called himself a mujahid but made no reference to Islamist groups, a police source involved in the operation said.T...

Indian woman in UAE gives birth to child at hospital's door step: report

In an unusual incident, an Indian woman in the UAE has given birth at the doorstep of a hospital in Sharjah after she suffered a silent labour pain, a media report said on Friday. Hailing from Chennai, Praveen Banu, whose age was not reveal...

HC dismisses Sports Ministry plea for modifying direction to inform court before recognising NSFs

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed the Centres plea seeking modification of its order directing the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association IOA not to take any decision on sports federations without informing the court. A special ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020