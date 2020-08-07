Dutch cyclist in Poland crash conscious, in good condition

Dutch cyclist Fabio Jakobsen is in good condition after he was brought out of an induced coma following a controversial crash with one of his countrymen near the finish line at the Tour of Poland, Doctors at the hospital in southern Poland where Jakobsen is being treated said Friday he is responsive and breathing on his own and can move his limbs. Jakobsen will need physical therapy after the crash, but could possibly leave hospital in about two weeks, said Dr Pawel Gruenpeter, deputy director of the hospital in Sosnowiec.

Jakobsen was fighting for victory with fellow Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen on Wednesday in the race's first stage when the latter deviated from his line in the final meters and sent Jakobsen crashing through roadside barriers. Groenewegen crossed the line in first place then hit the tarmac in a mass crash.

Jakobsen was later awarded the stage win and Groenewegen was disqualified. Jakobsen suffered injuries to his face and skull and doctors put him in induced coma and operated on him for five hours Wednesday night.

Polish prosecutors have opened a probe into the cause of the crash..