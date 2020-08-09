Left Menu
Masood, Woakes and Buttler move up in rankings after first Test

Pakistan opener Shan Masood, England's Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler moved up in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings on Sunday after performing brilliantly in the first match.

Jos Buttler and Chris Woakes (Photo/England Cricket Twitter).

Pakistan opener Shan Masood, England's Chris Woakes and Jos Buttler moved up in the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings on Sunday after performing brilliantly in the first match. Masood had played a knock of 156 runs in the first innings which helped him climb 14 places to a career-best 19th position, making him the second highest-ranked Test batsman from his side after sixth-placed Babar Azam.

Despite Masood's stunning innings, England won the first Test by three wickets on Saturday. Player of the Match, Woakes, has progressed 18 places to 78th position after figuring in a 139-run sixth-wicket stand with Buttler that guided England to the victory. Woakes, who scored 19 and 84 in the match, has also jumped to the seventh position in the list of all-rounders.

Buttler's innings of 38 and 75 have lifted him from 44th to 30th while Ollie Pope has attained a career-best 36th position after scoring 62 and seven. In the bowlers' list, Pakistan leg-spinners Yasir Shah and Shadab Khan have made notable gains. Shah, a formerly top-ranked bowler, has moved up two places to 22nd place after finishing with eight wickets in the match. Shadab has re-entered the rankings at a career-best 69th position.

For England, Stuart Broad remains in the third position after taking six wickets in the match but has closed the gap with New Zealand bowler Neil Wagner to seven points. Jofra Archer's four wickets have helped him advance two places to 37th in the list. In the ICC World Test Championship points table, England have moved to 266 points, within 30 points of second-placed Australia. India lead the table with 360 points, New Zealand are fourth with 180 points, and Pakistan fifth at 140.

Each series of the WTC is worth 120 points, distributed evenly over the number of matches in a series. The points range from 60 for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series. The second Test between England and Pakistan will commence on August 13. (ANI)

