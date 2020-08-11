Report: Yankees' Stanton expected to miss 3-4 weeks

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is nursing a Grade 1 hamstring strain and is expected to be sidelined for as many as three-to-four weeks, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Tuesday. Stanton, 30, was placed on 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain on Sunday morning before the Yankees' game against the Tampa Bay Rays. The former National League MVP tweaked his hamstring on a slide at second base during New York's 5-3 loss in the second game of a doubleheader on Saturday.

Stanton got only 59 at-bats in his second season with the Yankees in 2019 due to biceps, knee, shoulder and calf injuries and then injured his calf during the first spring training. In 14 games this season, Stanton is batting .293 with three home runs, seven RBIs and 10 runs scored.

--Field Level Media