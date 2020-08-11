Soccer-Spurs sign Southampton's Hojbjerg, Walker-Peters joins Saints

Left Menu
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton with full back Kyle Walker-Peters moving in the opposite direction, the Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-08-2020 22:43 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 22:43 IST
Tottenham Hotspur have signed Denmark midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg from Southampton with full back Kyle Walker-Peters moving in the opposite direction, the Premier League clubs announced on Tuesday. Financial details of the transfer were not disclosed but British media reported that Spurs have paid Southampton 15 million pounds ($19.64 million) to sign the 25-year-old Hojbjerg who had a year left on his contract.

Hojbjerg made 134 appearances for Southampton in all competitions after joining the south-coast club from Bundesliga side Bayern Munich in 2016. The Denmark international had been stripped of the Saints captaincy in June when he made his intention to leave the club clear to manager Ralph Hasenhuettl by refusing a contract extension.

Southampton confirmed they had signed Walker-Peters, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the club. Spurs finished the season sixth in the standings, securing a berth in next season's Europa League qualifiers, while Southampton came 11th.

The new Premier League season begins on Sept. 12. ($1 = 0.7639 pounds)

