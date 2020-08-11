Left Menu
Eagles activate T Johnson from reserve/COVID-19 list

Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and cleared to return to practice, the team announced Tuesday. The move comes two days after the Eagles activated linebacker Nathan Gerry from the same list. Johnson, 30, Gerry and backup offensive tackle Jordan Mailata were placed on the list on July 29.

Updated: 12-08-2020 00:07 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 23:48 IST
Philadelphia Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and cleared to return to practice, the team announced Tuesday. The move comes two days after the Eagles activated linebacker Nathan Gerry from the same list.

Johnson, 30, Gerry and backup offensive tackle Jordan Mailata were placed on the list on July 29. Johnson, who is a three-time Pro Bowl selection, has started all 92 regular-season games in which he has played since entering the league in 2013.

Gerry, 25, recorded 78 tackles in 16 games last season. That total trailed only safety Malcolm Jenkins (81) for the team lead.

