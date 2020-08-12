Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lillard nets career-high 61 as Trail Blazers outlast Mavericks

Damian Lillard scored a career-high 61 points and assisted Hassan Whiteside on what proved to be the game-winning dunk in the Portland Trail Blazers' 134-131 defeat of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in the Orlando area.

Reuters | Updated: 12-08-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 12-08-2020 07:15 IST
Lillard nets career-high 61 as Trail Blazers outlast Mavericks

Damian Lillard scored a career-high 61 points and assisted Hassan Whiteside on what proved to be the game-winning dunk in the Portland Trail Blazers' 134-131 defeat of the Dallas Mavericks on Tuesday in the Orlando area. On a night in which Lillard also became the first player in Portland franchise history to score 50-plus points in consecutive games, the guard's most critical play may have come on defense.

Lillard drew an offensive line on Dallas' Trey Burke with 4.5 seconds remaining and the Trail Blazers (34-39) leading 132-131. Moments after Burke bumped Lillard down to the floor, he dished to a wide-open Dorian Finney-Smith, whose made corner 3-pointer was waved off. Portland took the lead with 59.1 seconds left when Lillard dished his eighth assist of the night for two of Whiteside's eight points. The basket marked the culmination of a back-and-forth fourth quarter in which neither team led by more than five points.

Helping Lillard shoulder the offensive load was Carmelo Anthony, who scored 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting from the floor and 3-of-5 from behind the 3-point line. Anthony and Lillard combined for 12 of Portland's 15 made 3-pointers. Dallas (43-31) shot a blistering 20-of-44 from 3-point range, with Kristaps Porzingis going 7-of-9 en route to a team-high 36 points before fouling out.

All five Mavericks starters scored in double-figures. Luka Doncic added 25 points with 10 assists and eight rebounds for the Mavericks, while Tim Hardaway Jr. finished with 24 points. Finney-Smith finished with 15 and Burke scored 12 points with nine assists. Maxi Kleber added 12 points off the bench.

Despite its offensive balance and edge from behind the 3-point arc, 17 turnovers for Dallas against just eight from the Trail Blazers helped make the difference. Anthony pitched in on defense with a pair of steals. Portland also dominated the glass with a 48-37 edge.

With the win, the Trail Blazers remain ahead of the Phoenix Suns, who won earlier on Tuesday over Philadelphia, to remain in position for the Western Conference's final playoff spot. A Portland win against Brooklyn on Thursday lands Portland in the play-in game at the Orlando-area bubble. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

I-T dept raids Chinese individuals, local contacts in Rs 1,000-crore money laundering case

COVID-19: Committee on vaccine administration to meet on Aug 12

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 966 to 217,293;COVID-19 cases in U.S. children soared in late July and more

Laser beams reflected between earth and moon boost science

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

GRSF and UNRSF to support Ten Step Plan for Safer Road Infrastructure in Tanzania

The Global Road Safety Facility GRSF, hosted by the World Bank, and the United Nations Road Safety Fund UNRSF will jointly support a comprehensive evaluation of the first global deployment of the Ten Step Plan for Safer Road Infrastructure ...

Votto lifts Reds past Royals in 10th

Joey Votto doubled off the center field wall, scoring Nick Senzel with the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning as the Cincinnati Reds defeated the visiting Kansas City Royals 6-5 Tuesday. The Reds earned their first walk-off win of...

Lester, Heyward power Cubs past Indians

Jon Lester continued his strong start to the season with six solid innings, while Jason Heyward homered and had four RBIs as the visiting Chicago Cubs returned to action with a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night. After thei...

Brazil's coronavirus case tally up 52,160, reaches 3,109,630

Brasilia Brazil, August 12 ANISputnik Brazils number of cases of the novel coronavirus disease COVID-19 has increased by more than 52,000 over the past 24 hours - up from some 22,000 the day before, with over 1,200 deaths, the countrys heal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020