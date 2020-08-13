Left Menu
Yankees top Braves, still unbeaten at Yankee Stadium

DJ LeMahieu collected four hits, and Clint Frazier homered and had three hits in his season debut as the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 Wednesday night to remain unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium.

DJ LeMahieu collected four hits, and Clint Frazier homered and had three hits in his season debut as the New York Yankees beat the Atlanta Braves 6-3 Wednesday night to remain unbeaten in games played at Yankee Stadium. LeMahieu hit three singles and a triple, and ended the night with a league-leading .431 batting average. He scored the tiebreaking run from first on a double by Aaron Hicks off the left-center field fence in the fourth inning.

Frazier was recalled from the alternate site Tuesday when Giancarlo Stanton was placed on the injured list with a hamstring injury, and then he got his first opportunity in place of right fielder Aaron Judge. Judge was held out of the lineup due to lower body tightness after being lifted in the sixth inning Tuesday. Frazier homered on the fourth pitch he saw in the second inning off Huascar Ynoa, sending a 1-2 fastball over the left-center field fence. He singled off Tyler Matzek (2-1) in the third, and then added a one-out double in the fifth off Josh Tomlin. He eventually scored on a single by LeMahieu that put New York ahead 5-2.

Frazier missed a chance at getting New York's 16th cycle and first since Melky Cabrera in 2009. Needing a triple in his final at-bat, he struck out against A.J. Minter in the seventh. Gary Sanchez also homered as the Yankees improved to 6-0 at Yankee Stadium, the third time since 1989 they have opened 6-0 or better home. Gleyber Torres and Luke Voit added RBI singles for New York.

Johan Camargo hit a two-run homer for Atlanta, which played without Ronald Acuna Jr. (sore left wrist) for the second straight game. Acuna was evaluated Wednesday and Atlanta did not announce the results of his MRI and CT scans during the game. New York's Masahiro Tanaka allowed two runs on five hits in four innings. He struck out three and walked two in a 66-pitch outing before six relievers followed.

Jonathan Loaisiga (2-0) pitched two scoreless innings before allowing consecutive hits to start the seventh, and Chad Green fanned Marcell Ozuna with two on to end the inning. Luis Avilan started the eighth, and Adam Ottavino fanned Austin Riley to end the inning. Jonathan Holder allowed an RBI single to Travis d'Arnaud in the ninth, and Zack Britton notched his seventh save.

Ynoa allowed two runs on four hits in one-plus innings. He was lifted after the first four hitters reached in the second. --Field Level Media

