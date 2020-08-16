Left Menu
Dhoni will never retire from our minds: Kapil Sibal

After India's wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the World Cup-winning captain "will never retire from our minds".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-08-2020 09:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2020 09:40 IST
Former India skipper MS Dhoni. (Photo/BCCI Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

After India's wicket-keeper-batsman MS Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said the World Cup-winning captain "will never retire from our minds". The Congress leader took to Twitter and wrote, "MS Dhoni Captain Cool Swashbuckling Musketeer Full of grit and courage Will never retire from our minds Thank You."

On Saturday, Dhoni shared a video on Instagram and captioned the post, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired." The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal.

Dhoni had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy). In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format.

Minutes after Dhoni's retirement, Suresh Raina also announced that he is retiring from international cricket. (ANI)

