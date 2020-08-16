Hope BCCI retires number 7 jersey: Dinesh Karthik wishes Dhoni good luck with his 'second innings in life'

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik on Sunday said he hoped that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) retires the number 7 jersey in white-ball cricket after MS Dhoni put an end to his international career. On Saturday, Dhoni, who donned the number 7 jersey throughout his career, announced his retirement from international cricket.

Karthik took to Twitter and shared a photo with Dhoni, captioning it as, "This is the last photo taken after our semis at the World Cup.lots of great memories through this journey. I hope the @bcci retire the #7 jersey in white-ball cricket. Good luck with your second innings in life, I'm sure you'll have a lot of surprises for us there too." The wicket-keeper batsman had shared a video on Instagram and wrote, "Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired."

The video had the iconic song 'Mai Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu' from Amitabh Bachchan's 'Kabhie Kabhie' playing in the background and in it, Dhoni shared his incredible journey in the Indian side including his run out in the last game against New Zealand in the World Cup 2019 semifinal. The World Cup-winning captain, Dhoni, had made his ODI debut against Bangladesh in 2004. Dhoni played 350 ODIs with his highest score being 183 against Sri Lanka. He remains the only captain to win all major ICC trophies (50-over World Cup, T20 World Cup, and Champions Trophy).

In December 2014, he announced his retirement from Tests and gave a chance to the likes of Wriddhiman Saha. Dhoni called time on his Test career after playing 90 Tests, managing to score 4,876 runs at an average of 38.09. Then in 2017, he handed over the captaincy to Virat Kohli in the 50-over format. (ANI)