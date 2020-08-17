Simona Halep withdraws from US Open due to coronavirus concerns

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Monday announced she will not travel to Ney York City to take part in the US Open due to concerns regarding the coronavirus pandemic. The World Number 2 took to Twitter and wrote, "After weighing up all the factors involved and with the exceptional circumstances in which we are living, I have decided that I will not travel to New York to play the @usopen I always said I would put my health at the heart of my decision."

"and I therefore prefer to stay and train in Europe. I know the @usta and @WTA have worked tirelessly to put on a safe event and I wish everyone there a successful tournament," Halep said in another tweet. Halep announced the decision to withdraw from US Open a day after she won the Prague Open title. She had defeated Elise Mertens 6-2, 7-5 in the final.

The US Open is scheduled to take place from August 31 and will conclude on September 12. (ANI)