Cricket-Crawley passes 50 as rain-hit second test drawn

Crawley scored 53, his third test half-century, before he was out leg before wicket to Mohammad Abbas (2-28) having put on 91 with Dom Sibley (32) for the second wicket, both gaining valuable time at the crease ahead of the third and final test that starts at the same venue on Friday. Opener Rory Burns (0) and Ollie Pope (9) were the other two batsmen dismissed.

Reuters | Updated: 17-08-2020 22:46 IST | Created: 17-08-2020 22:46 IST
Zak Crawley struck a half-century as England and Pakistan played out a tame draw in their rain-hit second test at the Rose Bowl on Monday.

Only 134.3 overs were possible in the entire match, which included a 38 over spell late on the fifth afternoon as the sun finally came out, with England finishing on 110 for four before the game was called off with no prospect of a result. Crawley scored 53, his third test half-century, before he was out leg before wicket to Mohammad Abbas (2-28) having put on 91 with Dom Sibley (32) for the second wicket, both gaining valuable time at the crease ahead of the third and final test that starts at the same venue on Friday.

Opener Rory Burns (0) and Ollie Pope (9) were the other two batsmen dismissed. Pakistan had won the toss and elected to bat, posting 236 in their first innings. England won the first test in Manchester by three wickets, with this draw ending their run of three successive test wins after beating the West Indies 2-1 in their series played last month.

