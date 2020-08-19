Left Menu
Development News Edition

Misbah pleased with Pakistan's performance in rain-hit second Test

That last session, even as the game drifted towards a draw, gives us a lot of confidence going into the last Test." Misbah praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan's gutsy and fighting 72 that came off 222 balls and included seven fours.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 19-08-2020 15:34 IST | Created: 19-08-2020 15:34 IST
Misbah pleased with Pakistan's performance in rain-hit second Test

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq has praised his side's commitment and belief in the second Test against England here following a heart-breaking defeat in the series opener. "It was always going to be difficult to fight back after what happened in Manchester but the players' commitment and belief was outstanding.

"We have the belief that we can come back in the final Test and it's so important to us that Pakistan supporters back home and around the world share that belief with us," Misbah wrote in his column for the Pakistan Cricket Board website. Pakistan recovered from 158 for six to 236 all out and then had England reeling at 110 for four when the rain-affected match ended. Just a little over 143 overs of play was possible due to bad light and thunderstorms.

"It was another brave decision to bat first in the second Test given the conditions but everybody took on the challenge. Overall I'm really happy with the way the team batted. Everybody just tried to hang in and score runs. "The partnerships involving Abid Ali, Azhar Ali and Babar Azam at the top of the order were really pleasing and encouraging, in testing conditions," wrote Pakistan's most successful Test captain.

Misbah opined the bowlers' performance in England's short first innings would give his side the require momentum going in the third Test, which will commence in here on Friday. "We expected the pitch to deteriorate towards the end of the match and it did. Even with just a couple of hours of sun at the end of the match, Yasir Shah was able to challenge the England batsmen," he said.

"The seamers also bowled really well and I was really happy with the way we finished the match. That last session, even as the game drifted towards a draw, gives us a lot of confidence going into the last Test." Misbah praised wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan's gutsy and fighting 72 that came off 222 balls and included seven fours. According to Misbah, fitness was one of the key factors behind Rizwan's performance. "Rizwan fought really hard so that we, at least, had a decent score to put a little bit of pressure on England. He showed glimpses in the first Test, when his wicketkeeping was also wonderful, and against Australia in Brisbane last November.

"Rizwan has great game awareness and we're really happy with the way he's performing. It's important that players, especially the new ones, show they can perform under pressure and his innings in Southampton will give him a lot of confidence," he said. On the ongoing debate about bad light and potential use of the pink ball, Misbah wrote: "There has been a lot of discussion about the way bad light affected this Test.

"In these unusual circumstances, there is room to debate these issues but the pink ball is very different to the red ball and I'm not sure that using it for a whole match – in daylight – is a good idea. "I think most people prefer to see Test cricket played in the conventional way, which means with a red ball – that's the beauty of the game." PTI BS SSC SSC

TRENDING

Will It's Okay to Not Be Okay be renewed for Season 2? Know in details

Watching Crash Landing on You is a syndrome in Japan, Minister T Motegi watched all episodes

Mutiny under way outside Mali capital, say Norwegian embassy and security source

Julius Lothar Meyer: Google doodle on first periodic table’s developer on his 190th birthday

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajput case: Legitimacy of probe under cloud due to allegations of political interference, says SC

Legitimacy of investigation into the unnatural death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has come under a cloud as governments of Maharashtra and Bihar are making acrimonious allegations of political interference against each other, the Supreme C...

DDCA Apex council to discuss proposal to have a Kotla stand named after Chetan Chauhan

A proposal to dedicate a spectators stand at the Feroz Shah Kotla ground in the honour of late Chetan Chauhan will be discussed at the next Apex Council meeting of the DDCA, bodys joint secretary Rajan Manchanda said on Wednesday. Chauhan, ...

EU leaders to back Belarus protesters but tread carefully on Russia

European Union leaders holding an emergency summit were expected to endorse sanctions on Belarusian officials blamed for election fraud on Wednesday, but signalled reluctance to take steps that might be seen as a bid to pry the country from...

Kerala: Death toll in Idukki landslide rises to 62

The death toll in the Rajamala landslide, which was triggered by torrential rains, rose to 62 after a 9-year-old boys body was recovered in the search operations in Pettimudi in Idukki district of Kerala. The incident occurred in the Idukki...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020