FIFA suspends 2 more Haiti officials in sexual abuse inquiry

PTI | Zurich | Updated: 20-08-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 20-08-2020 16:05 IST
FIFA suspended two more soccer officials in Haiti to widen its investigation Thursday into alleged systematic sexual abuse of young women players. FIFA's ethics committee judges first extended a 90-day provisional ban of Yves Jean-Bart, the longtime Haiti soccer federation president, by another 90 days while he is investigated for allegedly abusing national team players FIFA said ethics investigators now “expanded the scope of the aforementioned investigations by opening formal proceedings” against a woman and a man.

They are the girls' supervisor at the national training center, Nela Joseph, and the federation's technical director, Wilner Etienne. Both were suspended for 90 days. “Furthermore, preliminary investigation proceedings are currently being carried out that include the analysis of potential offenses committed” by other soccer officials in Haiti, FIFA said.

Jean-Bart, who has led Haitian soccer for 20 years, has denied the allegations that were published by British newspaper The Guardian in April..

