NHL-Capitals sack coach Reirden after Stanley Cup playoff elimination
Reirden's two-year coaching stint ended just three days after the Capitals bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-1 series defeat by the New York Islanders. "We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary," Brian MacLellan, senior vice president and general manager of the Capitals, said in a statement.Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:06 IST
Washington Capitals have sacked coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit, the National Hockey League team announced on Sunday. Reirden's two-year coaching stint ended just three days after the Capitals bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-1 series defeat by the New York Islanders.
"We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary," Brian MacLellan, senior vice president and general manager of the Capitals, said in a statement. "We would like to thank Todd for all of his hard work and efforts with our organization.
"Todd has been a big part of our team for more than half a decade, including our Stanley Cup run in 2018, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward." Reirden, 49, led Washington to a 89-46-16 record over two seasons.
