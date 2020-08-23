Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHL-Capitals sack coach Reirden after Stanley Cup playoff elimination

Reirden's two-year coaching stint ended just three days after the Capitals bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-1 series defeat by the New York Islanders. "We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary," Brian MacLellan, senior vice president and general manager of the Capitals, said in a statement.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-08-2020 22:20 IST | Created: 23-08-2020 22:06 IST
NHL-Capitals sack coach Reirden after Stanley Cup playoff elimination
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Washington Capitals have sacked coach Todd Reirden after a second consecutive first-round playoff exit, the National Hockey League team announced on Sunday. Reirden's two-year coaching stint ended just three days after the Capitals bowed out of the Stanley Cup playoffs with a 4-1 series defeat by the New York Islanders.

"We have higher expectations for our team, and we felt a fresh approach in leadership was necessary," Brian MacLellan, senior vice president and general manager of the Capitals, said in a statement. "We would like to thank Todd for all of his hard work and efforts with our organization.

"Todd has been a big part of our team for more than half a decade, including our Stanley Cup run in 2018, and we wish him and his family all the best moving forward." Reirden, 49, led Washington to a 89-46-16 record over two seasons.

TRENDING

Hyun Bin's return to Korea rumors circulate; Will he reunite with Son Ye-Jin?

Lee Min Ho outperforms competition by a huge margin in most followed Korean stars list

Xiaomi India teases Mi Band 5; launch imminent

Health News Roundup: FDA could expand remdesivir use despite mixed data; WHO chief hopes coronavirus pandemic will last less than two years and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI questions Sushant's friend, house helps, visits his flat

CBI sleuths on Sunday questioned actor Sushant Singh Rajputs friend Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant at the DRDO guest house here in connection with his death case and later visited the actors flat in Ba...

Twitter attaches disclaimer on Trump's 'mail drop boxes' tweet

Twitter Inc on Sunday placed a disclaimer on U.S. President Donald Trumps tweet criticizing the promotion of drop boxes by Democrats as an option for voters, saying the tweet violated the companys civic and election integrity rules. So now ...

Prepared to resume operations whenever directed by govt: DMRC

The Delhi Metro shall be prepared to resume operations whenever directed by the government, the DMRC said on Sunday. The statement from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation DMRC came on a day Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said metro train serv...

Louisiana, Cuba residents evacuate as twin storms take aim at U.S. coast

Coastal residents in low-lying areas of Louisiana and Cuba were evacuating on Sunday, while roads turned to rivers in Haitis capital city, as twin hurricanes threatened the Caribbean and U.S. Gulf Coast.Marco, which strengthened to a hurric...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020