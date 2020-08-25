Left Menu
Development News Edition

FIFA exempts players from internationals in some countries

FIFA said it will waive the obligation on clubs to hand over their players for the international break that starts Aug. 31 if they have to go to countries with national travel restrictions or quarantine periods of at least five days. European national teams are scheduled to begin qualifying groups for the 2020-21 Nations League, with games on Sept.

PTI | Updated: 25-08-2020 10:02 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 09:41 IST
FIFA exempts players from internationals in some countries
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Clubs may be exempt from releasing players for upcoming national-team games in European countries that have travel restrictions because of the pandemic, FIFA said. FIFA said it will waive the obligation on clubs to hand over their players for the international break that starts Aug. 31 if they have to go to countries with national travel restrictions or quarantine periods of at least five days.

European national teams are scheduled to begin qualifying groups for the 2020-21 Nations League, with games on Sept. 3-8. The women's international call-up dates are Sept. 14-22. The other five continental confederations opted to postpone games that were scheduled for the same window. UEFA has asked member federations to seek exemptions for soccer players from national governments in order to avoid quarantines.

If those exemptions are not given, FIFA said Monday that players don't have to leave their clubs if their travel demands would require a five-day quarantine or self-isolation period. Some of Europe's top soccer leagues, including England and Spain, have their opening games on the Sept. 12-13 weekend — fewer than five days after the international call-up period ends.

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Emraan Hashmi to star in comedy flick 'Sab First Class'

Actor Emraan Hashmi is all set to star in his first-ever comedy flick - Sab First Class - which will be helmed by Balwinder Singh Janjua. The film will be bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, Shivanshu Pandey and Abhay Sinha, and will be presented b...

FIFA exempts players from internationals in some countries

Clubs may be exempt from releasing players for upcoming national-team games in European countries that have travel restrictions because of the pandemic, FIFA said. FIFA said it will waive the obligation on clubs to hand over their players f...

Bringing Bali home: S.Koreans indulge in extreme staycationing

This time last year Yoon Seok-min, his wife Kim Hyo-jung and their two children were holidaying in the Philippines, Vietnam and Guam. A trip to Hawaii was on the cards for this summer.Instead, as the global coronavirus pandemic has stymied ...

Padres' 7-game win streak on line vs. Mariners

The San Diego Padres reached the midpoint of the shortened season with an 18-12 record and riding a seven-game winning streak. And the way the second half is laid out, the Padres are perfectly placed to make the National League playoffs for...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020