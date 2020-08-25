Left Menu
Development News Edition

Anderson gets to 600 wickets; England clinches series win

Less than two hours of cricket were played on a rain-affected Day 5, with England taking just two of the eight wickets needed to win the match at the Rose Bowl after Pakistan resumed on 100-2 and trailing by 210 runs. The big consolation was Anderson took one of them, removing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali to join retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble in the "600 club" in Tests.

PTI | Southampton | Updated: 25-08-2020 23:07 IST | Created: 25-08-2020 23:07 IST
Anderson gets to 600 wickets; England clinches series win

England paceman Jimmy Anderson became the first fast bowler to reach 600 wickets in Test cricket, before the third and final Test against Pakistan finished as a draw on Tuesday, leaving the home side to celebrate a second series victory of the pandemic-disrupted summer. Less than two hours of cricket were played on a rain-affected Day 5, with England taking just two of the eight wickets needed to win the match at the Rose Bowl after Pakistan resumed on 100-2 and trailing by 210 runs.

The big consolation was Anderson took one of them, removing Pakistan captain Azhar Ali to join retired spinners Muttiah Muralitharan, Shane Warne and Anil Kumble in the "600 club" in Tests. England won the series 1-0, with its three-wicket victory in the first test in Manchester followed by two drawn tests in Southampton. It was a first series triumph over Pakistan since 2010 and a second of the summer after beating the West Indies 2-1.

Pakistan was 187-4 when the teams settled on a draw, with 27.1 overs bowled on Tuesday. Babar Azam was 63 not out. The first two sessions were washed out because of heavy overnight rain and a subsequent drenched outfield. After England captain Joe Root took a high catch at first slip off Azhar to give Anderson his prized wicket on his 14th delivery of the day, the 38-year-old fast bowler was mobbed by his teammates.

Then Anderson took the ball in his right hand and — with a cheeky smile — saluted all sides of the Rose Bowl, which is without spectators because of coronavirus restrictions. England coach Chris Silverwood applauded on the boundary edge. Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708) and Anil Kumble (619) remain above Anderson on the all-time list of wicket-takers. AP KHS KHS

TRENDING

The Dragon Prince Season 4 renewed, Bardel to co-produce Season 4 to 7

My Hero Academia Chapter 282 spoilers: Shigaraki vs Deku battle, heroes in danger

Health News Roundup: Finland to tighten restrictions on public gatherings; Catalent to make active ingredient for AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine candidate and more

ARIES observes many such galaxies using 1.3-meter DFOT and GMRT

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

5G will be the key driving force for COVID-19 recovery: Here's how?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Weather gives firefighters relief battling California wildfires

Lower temperatures and a let up in lightning storms offered relief on Tuesday to firefighters battling some of the largest and most ferocious wildfires in Californias history. Three massive blazes in the San Francisco Bay Area grew slightly...

COVID-19: Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple to open from tomorrow

Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala will be opened for devotees from tomorrow, the temple administration announced on Tuesday. According to the press statement released by the temple, Darshan will be allowed from 8 am to 11 am in the morn...

Islanders' Varlamov looks to silence Flyers again

The top-seeded Philadelphia Flyers are no longer the most successful team in the Eastern Conference playoffs. The Flyers, who are 7-3 in the postseason, have been surpassed by their second-round opponent, the New York Islanders, who are 8-2...

Maha building collapse: toll reaches 13

A four-year-old boy and a 60- year-old woman were rescued on Tuesday from the rubble of a five-storey building in Maharashtras Raigad district which collapsed on the previous evening. The death toll in the tragedy at Mahad town, 170 km from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020