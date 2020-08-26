Left Menu
Cricket fraternity hails James Anderson's historic achievement

Cricket fraternity praised England spearhead James Anderson after the right-handed bowler achieved a glorious milestone of 600 Test wickets on Tuesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-08-2020 08:52 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 08:52 IST
England pacer James Anderson.. Image Credit: ANI

Cricket fraternity praised England spearhead James Anderson after the right-handed bowler achieved a glorious milestone of 600 Test wickets on Tuesday. Anderson is the first pacer and currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longest format of the game. The 38-year-old is only behind Muttiah Muralitharan (800), Shane Warne (708), and Anil Kumble (619).

Former Indian captain and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly lauded Anderson and said playing 156 Test match as a fast bowler in just unthinkable. "Well done james Anderson @jimmy9.. this milestone is just greatness ..156 test matches as fast bowler is just unthinkable..u will make every young fast bowler believe that greatness is achievable," Ganguly tweeted.

Former West Indies bowler Vivian Richards termed Anderson's 600 Test wickets as a "splendid record". "Congratulations @jimmy9. What a splendid record to have. More power to you," Richards tweeted.

The England pacer is also just a few matches away from becoming the most capped Test player for England. Currently, former skipper, Alastair Cook is the most capped player for England as he played 161 Tests. Former Pakistan bowler Shoaib Akhtar said that playing 156 Tests for a medium-fast bowler is no less than an achievement.

"Incredible 600 by @jimmy9. What an amazing achievement. Playing 156 Test Matches for a medium fast bowler is no less achievement. Cheers mate," Akhtar tweeted. Legendary bowler Wasim Akram said that hard work, passion, and never-day-die approach have been the hallmark of Anderson's career

"Champion bowler James Anderson! Congrats on reaching the first-ever 600 wickets for a fast bowler.. hard work, passion and never-day-die approach have been the hallmark of your career.. doyen of fast bowlers, best wishes for the rest of your career @jimmy9," Akram tweeted. Anderson is the highest wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game.

Stuart Broad, who last month achieved the feat of 500 Test wickets, is the second-highest wicket-taker for England in the longest format of the game. (ANI)

