The following are the top stories at 1730 hours: STORIES ON WIRE: SPO-CRI-ICC-RANKING Kohli, Rohit maintain top spots in ODIs; big leap for Crawley and Anderson in Tests Dubai, Aug 26 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma maintained their supremacy at the top of the ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, occupying the first and second spots respectively in the latest list released on Wednesday. SPO-CRI-IPL-TRAINING Players from KXIP, Royals set for first net session in months after completing 6-day quarantine Dubai, Aug 26 (PTI) All Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals squad members, who arrived here last week, will have their first proper training session in months on Wednesday evening, having tested negative for COVID-19 thrice during their mandatory six-day quarantine.

SPO-CRI-ANDERSON Can Anderson reach the 700-mark? He says why not? Southampton , Aug 26 (PTI) James Anderson is far from being done after becoming the first pacer to amass 600 Test wickets and he sees no reason why he can't enter the 700-club alongside Shane Warne and Muttiah Muralitharan even though he has hit 38. SPO-CRI-PAK-AZHAR Never thought of quitting as captain: Azhar Ali Southampton, Aug 26 (PTI) Pakistan skipper Azhar Ali says he did feel pressure when he was struggling to score runs in the lost series against England but the thought of quitting captaincy never crossed his mind.

SPO-CRI-ANDERSON-LD IND Welcome to the club, Kumble to Anderson; Ganguly says 200 Test wickets is greatness New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) "Welcome to the club", said Anil Kumble, while Sourav Ganguly marvelled at the "greatness" as English pacer James Anderson's 600 Test wickets earned him a unanimous round of applause from some of the biggest names in Indian cricket. SPO-HOCK-RANI-INTERVIEW Couldn't hold back tears: Rani Rampal on becoming first woman hockey player to get Khel Ratna By Saumojyoti S Choudhury New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Rani Rampal never expected the Khel Ratna to be bestowed on a woman hockey player and that's one reason why she could not hold back tears on being named for it this year, calling the country's highest sporting honour a testament to her hard work and sacrifices.

SPO-CRI-CPL Patriots score first win in CPL, Jamaica beat Guyana Port of Spain, Aug 26 (PTI) St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots finally got a win while Jamaica Tallawahs beat Guyana Amazon Warriors in a low-scoring game of the Hero CPL here. SPO-BRICS-IND India plans BRICS Games during Khelo India Games next year New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) India are planning to host BRICS Games in 2021 and may align it with Khelo India Games, Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju has said.

SPO-AIFF-JHINGAN India footballers hail Jhingan, captain Chhetri calls him perfect role model New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Some of India's top footballers, including national team captain Sunil Chhetri, lavished rich praise on defender Sandesh Jhingan for winning the Arjuna award. SPO-TAKWONDO India Taekwondo announces first ever online tournament Mumbai, Aug 26 (PTI) India Taekwondo on Wednesday announced that it will host country's first ever online national Taekwondo Poomsae Championship from September 28 to October 4.

SPO-CRI-IPL-RR-DIGITAL Rajasthan Royals introduce virtual coaching, set up digital cricket academy app Dubai, Aug 26 (PTI) Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday became the first IPL franchise to introduce virtual coaching by setting up a digital cricket academy application named 'The Pavilion - where player meets coach'. SPO-ATH-IQBAL Athletics fraternity shocked after former shot-putter Iqbal Singh charged with murder in US New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) Charged with murdering his wife and mother in the USA, former Indian shot-putter Iqbal Singh's contemporaries remember him as a fiercely competitive athlete and are bewildered by the turn of events in the 1983 Asian bronze-medallist's life.