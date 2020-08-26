Left Menu
Rizwan displayed awesome temperament against England: Babar Azam

As Mohammad Rizwan was named Pakistan's Man of the Series against England, Babar Azam praised the wicket-keeper batsman for showing great temperament in the three-match series.

ANI | Southampton | Updated: 26-08-2020 17:54 IST | Created: 26-08-2020 17:54 IST
Pakistan wicket-keeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan (Photo/ Babar Azam Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

As Mohammad Rizwan was named Pakistan's Man of the Series against England, Babar Azam praised the wicket-keeper batsman for showing great temperament in the three-match series. The third Test of the three-match series ended as a draw, and England won the series 1-0 as the side had won the first Test match.

Rizwan was named as Pakistan's Man of the Series, while Jos Buttler was named England's Man of the Series. Praising Rizwan, Azam tweeted: "A deserving Man of the Series for @iMRizwanPak for his grit, determination, and class. An awesome display of temperament & fearless approach. Plus, this guy is nothing but inspiration & love. Keep shining Riz. You are meant to do great things for Pakistan."

In the three-match series, Rizwan scored 171 runs and registered two half-centuries in crucial situations. He was also saved with the gloves in hand and managed to grab every catch that came his way.

This is the first time in the last 10 years that England managed to defeat Pakistan in a Test series. The final day of the third Test witnessed a delayed start due to rain and the first session did not see any play. Finally, the fifth and final day started after seeing a delay of five hours.

In the end, Babar Azam and Fawad Alam ensured that Pakistan does not lose the Test match. Azam and Alam remained unbeaten on 63 and 0 respectively with Pakistan at 187/4. England had scored 583/8 in the first innings as Zak Crawley played a knock of 267 runs. Pakistan was then bundled out in the first innings for 273. Azhar Ali top-scored for the visitors as he played an unbeaten knock of 141 runs.

After this, the hosts had decided to enforce the follow-on after having a lead of 310 runs. England had a 1-0 lead heading into the final match of the series after winning the first Test at Emirates Old Trafford by three wickets against Pakistan.

After being at 117/5, the hosts chased down 277 with Chris Woakes remaining unbeaten on 84. Bad light and rain had played spoilsport in the second Test, and as a result, the match had ended as a draw. (ANI)

