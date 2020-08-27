Left Menu
Development News Edition

Giants discuss plan of action around social justice

"We want to do something about it, and something similar to it," Williams said. Judge and Lions head coach Matt Patricia are former assistants for the New England Patriots.

Reuters | Updated: 27-08-2020 04:28 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 04:28 IST
Giants discuss plan of action around social justice

The New York Giants discussed changing their practice plans this week to hold a social justice forum, following the Detroit Lions' lead. The team's leadership council met and the start of Wednesday's practice was delayed before head coach Joe Judge received the approval of his team to take the field.

Defensive lineman Leonard Williams told ESPN the Giants were watching closely to see what the Lions and other teams would do as NBA and MLB teams made the decision not to play scheduled games on Wednesday. "We want to do something about it, and something similar to it," Williams said.

Judge and Lions head coach Matt Patricia are former assistants for the New England Patriots. Judge said last week the team is organizing in cooperation with community groups to be "actionable" rather than simply talking about the need for change.

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

ASUS Zenfone 7, 7 Pro launched with 90Hz AMOLED display; price starts at USD750

Kenya: Students writes open letter to Kenyatta demanding reopening of universities

Government to fund upgrading of seven high-tech recycling plants

Meridian Energy launches Green Finance Programme

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Abbott wins U.S. approval for rapid COVID-19 test

Abbott Laboratories said on Wednesday it won U.S. marketing approval for a COVID-19 portable test that can deliver results within 15 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the approval under its emergency use authorization p...

UK will pay low-income residents to self-isolate because of COVID-19

Britain will pay low-income residents to self-isolate if they have confirmed or suspected coronavirus as the government steps up measures to keep the virus under control. The new policy comes after opposition politicians called on the gover...

FACTBOX-Land of Heroes: Quotes from third day of Republican National Convention

Vice President Mike Pence was set to make an economic pitch to re-elect U.S. President Donald Trump at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday, most of which has been pre-recorded due to the coronavirus pandemic.The following excerp...

Telangana CM instructs officials to speed up appointments of Vice-Chancellors

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to speed up the process of appointing Vice-Chancellors of universities. As per a release of Chief Ministers Office CMO, Rao said that already the appointme...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020