Giants discuss plan of action around social justice
"We want to do something about it, and something similar to it," Williams said. Judge and Lions head coach Matt Patricia are former assistants for the New England Patriots.
The New York Giants discussed changing their practice plans this week to hold a social justice forum, following the Detroit Lions' lead. The team's leadership council met and the start of Wednesday's practice was delayed before head coach Joe Judge received the approval of his team to take the field.
Defensive lineman Leonard Williams told ESPN the Giants were watching closely to see what the Lions and other teams would do as NBA and MLB teams made the decision not to play scheduled games on Wednesday. "We want to do something about it, and something similar to it," Williams said.
Judge and Lions head coach Matt Patricia are former assistants for the New England Patriots. Judge said last week the team is organizing in cooperation with community groups to be "actionable" rather than simply talking about the need for change.
--Field Level Media
