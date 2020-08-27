FACTBOX-Sporting events affected by player protests after Jacob Blake shooting

Following is a list of boycotts, withdrawals or postponements in sporting events in the U.S. following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, in Kenosha, Wisconsin. BASKETBALL

The National Basketball Association (NBA) postponed three playoff games on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their series against the Orlando Magic. The Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers v Portland Trail Blazers games were also called off.

The women's NBA postponed three games scheduled for Wednesday, which included Washington Mystics v Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Sparks v Minnesota Lynx and Connecticut Sun v Phoenix Mercury. BASEBALL

Wednesday's Major League Baseball games -- Los Angeles Angels v Houston Astros, Cincinnati Reds v Milwaukee Brewers, Seattle Mariners v San Diego Padres and Los Angeles Dodgers v San Francisco Giants -- were postponed. SOCCER

Five games in Major League Soccer on Wednesday were postponed: Inter Miami v Atlanta United, FC Dallas v Colorado Rapids, Real Salt Lake v Los Angeles FC, San Jose Earthquakes v Portland Timbers and Los Angeles Galaxy v Seattle Sounders. TENNIS

Japan's twice Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the Western & Southern Open in New York on Wednesday, hours after she had booked her spot in the semi-finals of the U.S. Open tune-up event.