Sumit Nagal draws world No 128 Bradley Klahn in US Open opener
Updated: 27-08-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 27-08-2020 22:44 IST
New York, Aug 27 (PT) India's number one singles player Sumit Nagal drew American Bradley Klahn in his US Open first round and a victory might pit him against world number three Dominic Thiem in the next round
It will be second straight US Open singles main draw for Nagal, who came through the qualifiers last year and played a memorable match against iconic Roger Federer. Nagal is ranked six places higher than Klahn at 122 but the experienced American will compete in home conditions. Nagal is coming into the tournament after reaching quarterfinals at the Prague Open, a Challenger Tour event. India's next best ranked Prajnesh Gunneswaran missed out on making the main draw as he was in the alternate list and needed more withdrawals to make it.
