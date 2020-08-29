Left Menu
Development News Edition

Stokes 'didn't sleep for a week' after father's diagnosis

Stokes has returned to his home town of Christchurch to be with his family and spoke to New Zealand media while spending two weeks in quarantine. New Zealand-born Stokes said he had no choice but to leave the England team during its recent test series against Pakistan after learning of his 64-year-old father's diagnosis.

PTI | Wellington | Updated: 29-08-2020 10:07 IST | Created: 29-08-2020 09:52 IST
Stokes 'didn't sleep for a week' after father's diagnosis
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

England allrounder Ben Stokes has spoken from managed isolation in New Zealand of his emotional response to the news his father Ged has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Stokes has returned to his home town of Christchurch to be with his family and spoke to New Zealand media while spending two weeks in quarantine.

New Zealand-born Stokes said he had no choice but to leave the England team during its recent test series against Pakistan after learning of his 64-year-old father's diagnosis. "I didn't sleep for a week and my head wasn't really in it," Stokes told the Weekend Herald Saturday. "Leaving was the right choice from a mental point of view." Gerald (Ged) Stokes is a former New Zealand rugby league representative who coached for a decade in England, where Ben Stokes was raised from the age of 12.

His illness was diagnosed in January when he returned to Christchurch from South Africa where he had been watching England's four-test series against South Africa. Ged Stokes was admitted to hospital in Johannesburg with bleeding on the brain just before England's Boxing Day test. Ben Stokes was aware his father was seriously ill when he made 120 against South Africa in the third Test at Port Elizabeth, which England won by an innings and 53 runs.

When Stokes made a century against the West Indies in Manchester this year, he celebrated with a three-finger salute. The gesture is a tribute to his father who, during his playing days, sought to have a dislocated finger amputated to allow him to resume playing sooner. "His reputation sort of speaks for itself," Ben Stokes said. "You speak to anyone who knows him, played with him or worked with him, they'd all say the same thing.

"Most people acquire a softer side with age and sometimes with Dad that has been quite weird to see. What he's going through has brought that side out as well. We all knew he had it, he just didn't show it often." Stokes said his father has had a strong influence on his career. "He was tough," he said. "But as I got older I realized it was all for a reason. He knew I wanted to be a professional sportsman and he was drilling that into me as I started to make a career in cricket."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 989 spoilers: Zoro helps Sanji in defeating King, Kaido emerges as winner

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles record dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

Science News Roundup: Singapore battles dengue outbreak with more mosquitoes; Scientists calculate Earth's Ice Age temperatures and more

France reports 7,379 new COVID-19 cases, infection rate now exponential

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Role of community engagement in combating COVID-19

... ...

Videos

Latest News

J-K: Seven terrorists neutralised, one surrendered in last 24 hours

Seven terrorists were killed in encounters in Jammu and Kashmir by the security forces while one surrendered in last 24 hours. The encounters took place between security forces and terrorists in Shopian and Pulwama districts.Acting on a spe...

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Suresh Raina pulls out of upcoming IPL, citing personal reasons....

College towns growing alarmed over outbreaks among students

As more and more schools and businesses around the country get the OK to reopen, college towns are moving in the opposite direction because of too much partying and too many COVID-19 infections among students. With more than 300 students at...

Tennis-Djokovic, Pospisil look to form new players association

World number one Novak Djokovic is trying to form a new body to represent players and has resigned from his position as the president of the players council of the Association of Tennis Professionals, the New York Times said on Saturday. Ca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020