Panthers sign D Keeper to one-year, two-way contract

Defenseman Brady Keeper, the first person from Pimicikamak Cree Nation in Manitoba to play in the NHL, signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Florida Panthers on Monday. Keeper, 24, made his NHL debut in Florida's 5-2 win over Ottawa on March 28, 2019, registering a plus-1 rating in 12 minutes, 40 seconds of ice time.

He made his postseason debut on Aug. 4, notching a minus-1 rating in 13:13 of ice time in the Panthers' 4-2 setback to the New York Islanders. Keeper recorded 18 points (six goals, 12 assists) in 61 games this season with Springfield of the American Hockey League.

Keeper is a native of Cross Lake, which is about an eight-hour drive from Winnipeg.