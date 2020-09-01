Left Menu
Development News Edition

What happened to my family in Punjab was 'horrible': Suresh Raina

Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday finally broke his silence on the passing away of his uncle in Punjab terming the incident as "horrible".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2020 12:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2020 12:28 IST
What happened to my family in Punjab was 'horrible': Suresh Raina
Former India batsman Suresh Raina. Image Credit: ANI

Former India batsman Suresh Raina on Tuesday finally broke his silence on the passing away of his uncle in Punjab terming the incident as "horrible". Raina's uncle was killed in an alleged attack by robbers in the Pathankot district of Punjab.

The left-handed batsman also said that one of his cousins passed away on Monday after being attacked by the robbers. "What happened to my family is Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support," Raina tweeted.

Raina further said that his family is still not aware as to who was behind this attack. He has requested the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to look into the matter. "Till date, we don't know what exactly had happened that night & who did this. I request @PunjabPoliceInd to look into this matter. We at least deserve to know who did this heinous act to them. Those criminals should not be spared to commit more crimes. @capt_amarinder @CMOPb," Raina said in another tweet.

Last week, Raina had pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons. "Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time," CSK CEO KS Viswanathan was quoted as saying on the official Twitter handle of the franchise.

The IPL 2020 is slated to be played from September 19 to November 10, across three venues in the UAE -- Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and Dubai. (ANI)

TRENDING

Cobra Kai Season 3 teaser launch, Will Elisabeth Shue return? What we know so far

Supergirl Season 6: Release possible in 2021 due to Melissa Benoist’s pregnancy & Covid-19

UNESCO releases new publication on Artificial Intelligence and Gender Equality

Love Alarm Season 2 pushed back to 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

COVID-19 response: How Italy went from ‘well-prepared’ to worst-hit in a few weeks

While there are many things that need to be fixed in Italys health system, a comprehensive, integrated health information system could make the overall health system upgradation process seamless and cost-effective as it will improve the mon...

A bright energy future beckons many developing nations

In Kenya, peoples access to electricity has increased from&#160;a mere 8 in 2000 to around 73&#160;today with plans in the works for universal access by 2022. In Ethiopia, meanwhile, an estimated 45 of the population can now enjoy the benef...

Videos

Latest News

ANALYSIS-Betting on Asia's debt, Europe's hunt for yield heads east

Low yields at home are sending some previously shy European investors into Asias credit markets, money managers say, lured by the promise of higher returns and a hope that rebounding economies can hold defaults at bay. Unlike in Europe or t...

AstraZeneca, Oxford Biomedica expand COVID-19 vaccine supply tie-up

AstraZeneca has expanded its previous agreement with Oxford Biomedica to mass-produce the British drugmakers COVID-19 vaccine candidate, as it looks to scale-up supply ahead of a possible fast-track approval from the United States.Gene and ...

OnePlus Nord gets OxygenOS 10.5.6 update in India, globally; EU to shortly follow

OnePlus has started rolling out the OxygenOS 10.5.6 update to its latest mid-ranger, the OnePlus Nord, in India and globally. The latest update is arriving with the build number 10.5.6.AC01DA for Indian models and 10.5.6.AC01AA in global mo...

Philippines says won't stop projects with China firms blacklisted by U.S.

The Philippines will not halt infrastructure projects involving Chinese firms blacklisted by ally the United States and will make its own decisions, not those of a foreign power, the presidents spokesman said on Tuesday. President Rodrigo D...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020